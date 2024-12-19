HOKA Drops Casual Sneakers for Runners in Stylish Colorways
Global running shoe brand HOKA has dominated the trails, tracks and sidewalks in 2024 with innovative and stylish footwear fit for any level of athlete or sneaker fan.
Now, the iconic running brand is closing out the year with a spicy new casual sneaker. The HOKA Clifton One9 combines design inspiration from the past with modern technology.
Tracing its lineage directly to the OG Clifton 1 running shoe from 2014, the Clifton One9 fuses throwback upper styling with an open-hole mesh underlay to provide a fresh spin on a classic, while adding the Clifton 9’s supreme comfort and iconic tooling.
The shoe's upper features a TPU film overlay, layered retro HOKA logo with a synthetic toe cap and heel counter a durabrasion rubber outsole. Below is a detailed look at the campaign imagery posted by HOKA and a breakdown of what online shoppers must know about the kicks.
Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the lifestyle model for $150 in adult sizes HOKA.com.
This hybrid sneaker - available in Habanero/Black and Blue/Citrus colorways - comes ahead of the brand's highly-anticipated release of the Clifton 10, which will mark a decade since the Clifton 1 changed the running game forever.
The classic shoe featured an ultra-lightweight no sew SpeedFrame construction, mixed with a full length HIP CMEVA midsole and strategic hi-abrasion rubber zones.
2024 was a banner year for the brand with collaborations with the likes of Reformation and Paris-based SATISFY, among other. Additionally, HOKA's Rocket X 2 was recently named one of Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's 10 best running shoes of 2024.
