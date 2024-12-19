Kicks

HOKA Drops Casual Sneakers for Runners in Stylish Colorways

The HOKA Clifton One9 is available in two colorways for $150 online.

Michael Ehrlich

HOKA dropped the Clifton One9 in two exciting colorways.
HOKA dropped the Clifton One9 in two exciting colorways. / HOKA

Global running shoe brand HOKA has dominated the trails, tracks and sidewalks in 2024 with innovative and stylish footwear fit for any level of athlete or sneaker fan.

Now, the iconic running brand is closing out the year with a spicy new casual sneaker. The HOKA Clifton One9 combines design inspiration from the past with modern technology.

Tracing its lineage directly to the OG Clifton 1 running shoe from 2014, the Clifton One9 fuses throwback upper styling with an open-hole mesh underlay to provide a fresh spin on a classic, while adding the Clifton 9’s supreme comfort and iconic tooling.

The shoe's upper features a TPU film overlay, layered retro HOKA logo with a synthetic toe cap and heel counter a durabrasion rubber outsole. Below is a detailed look at the campaign imagery posted by HOKA and a breakdown of what online shoppers must know about the kicks.

Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the lifestyle model for $150 in adult sizes HOKA.com.

This hybrid sneaker - available in Habanero/Black and Blue/Citrus colorways - comes ahead of the brand's highly-anticipated release of the Clifton 10, which will mark a decade since the Clifton 1 changed the running game forever.

The classic shoe featured an ultra-lightweight no sew SpeedFrame construction, mixed with a full length HIP CMEVA midsole and strategic hi-abrasion rubber zones.

2024 was a banner year for the brand with collaborations with the likes of Reformation and Paris-based SATISFY, among other. Additionally, HOKA's Rocket X 2 was recently named one of Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's 10 best running shoes of 2024.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running and lifestyle worlds and beyond.

More Running Shoes News

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/Off Court