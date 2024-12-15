Saucony Reprises Classic Running Shoe in 2010-Era Styles
From Jae Tips to Starcow Paris, the most hyped Saucony sneaker launches this past year have been the ProGrid Omni 9 running shoe. Now, the timeless classic from 2010 is returning in OG colorways, just in time for last-minute holiday shoppers.
Available now in five variations - microchip, silver/gold, brown/red, silver/purple and gold - the sneaker has transitioned from performance running shoe to now lifestyle staple, an innovative combination of comfort and style.
Below is a detailed look, tech spec breakdown, and shopping information for Saucony's hottest sneaker of the year.
The Saucony OG ProGrid Omni 9 is available now in five colorways for $150 in adult sizes at www.saucony.com. However, online shoppers should act fast as the Saucony OG ProGrid Omni 9 has continously gained momentum in recent months.
The runner's rubberized cage overlays ensure stability and durability with every step while grid technology provides superior cushioning and stability by evenly distributing shock and impact throughout each stride.
Additionally, open mesh uppers keep your feet cool and comfortable. Outside of the hype collaborations, Saucony has recently released versions of the ProGrid Omni 9 within Winter, Disrupt and Autumnal Equinox packs, among others.
It has been a throwback type month for the brand, as they've also reprised their iconic Saucony Trainer 80 from 1978 that revolutionized the running world.
Additionally, Saucony partnered with Trinidad James' HOMMEWRK brand to redesign two sneakers - the Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi and Low - to honor Luisa Harris, considered the "Godmother of Basketball."
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running and lifestyle worlds and beyond.