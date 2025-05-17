HOKA's Most Iconic Trail Running Shoe is Back and Better Than Ever
Global running powerhouse HOKA first introduced their original trail shoe - the Mafate - 15 years ago and has now released the latest iteration built for modern ultra racing. This trend has taken over the industry.
The Santa Barbara-based brand's latest launch - the Mafate X ($225) - combines comfort, control, and traction and is designed for long-haul adventures.
According to HOKA, their latest trail running drop is inspired by the innately wild spirit of ultra trail runners and provides unparalleled comfort, stability, and performance to the trail.
Available now in men's (zest/mountain fog) and women's (feldspar/mountain fog) colorways and sizes, the Mafate X features premium foams, enhanced geometries, and a forked carbon fiber plate for the support that ultra runners need for long distance runs.
“The Mafate X is all about innovation and pushing past limits," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Global Footwear Product at HOKA.
"We evolved our max-cushion trail experience to provide the confidence, control, and adaptability ultra runners require for their biggest trail efforts."
Additional features of the Mafate X include an ultra-soft dual-layer midsole, Metarocker and rearfoot-focussed active foot frame, ultralight woven upper, and Vibram megagrip outsole.
To celebrate the release, HOKA has hosted Mafate X FlyLab experiences around the world, including their debut at Canyons 100K in April. The Mafate X Flylab welcomes the trail community to experience how the brand brings its innovation to life on the trail and beyond.
"We returned to our roots as a brand and embraced the paradox of max cushion and stability on trail to develop a new experience for the longest adventures, and we’re excited to bring it to the trail running community," Ingram added.
HOKA's Mafate X is available now at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers globally.
