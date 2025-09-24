Jacquemus Adds Parisian Style to the Iconic Nike Moon Shoe
The Moon Shoe, first designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, has been a mythical shoe for sneaker lovers since the 1970s. Since touching down in the era of the Space Race, the silhouette has captured the imagination of artists and athletes alike.
To give the shoe a modern take, Nike and French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus have reimaged the iconic Moon Shoe for a new generation. The new version of the Moon Shoe merges Nike's heritage with Jacquemus' minimalist Parisian style.
The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe will be available on Monday, September 29, at jacquemus.com and the Nike SNKRS app, as well as select Nike retail locations starting October 6.
Debuting at the Jacquemus' spring 2025 runway show in Paris, the Moon Shoe blends the original model's racing origins with a modern ballet aesthetic to create a contemporary, low-to-the-ground torpedo shoe reflecting both the simplicity of Jacquemus' Parisian design philosophy and the dynamism of Nike's sport heritage.
The updated Moon Shoe sports a ruched nylon upper and Nike Regrind outsole, blending the silhouette's origins in racing with a modern ballet aesthetic to create a contemporary, low-to-the-ground torpedo shoe.
The silhouette is a reflection of Jacquemus' Parisian design motif and the legendary lore of Nike's sport heritage.
The silhouette also features a leather Swoosh and heel counter, along with Jacquemus logos that adorn the tongue, heel, and sock liner.
Paying tribute to the model's history, the Moon shoe comes in exclusive co-branded packaging reminiscent of Nike's earliest heritage as Blue Ribbon Sports.
"Three years ago, when I visited the Nike archives, I first came across the historic Moon Shoe," says Simon Porte Jacquemus. "I saw a unique, minimal running shoe that was both timeless and modern in its simplicity and execution. I knew it was an opportunity to create a new story and reshape it in the Jacquemus way."
This is the fourth footwear partnership between the two collaborative partners, following the Nike x Jacquemus Air Max 1, J Force 1, and Air Humara. The Moon Shoe’s release story connects past innovation with today’s forward-thinking design.
