Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL Launches All-Terrain Golf Shoe

Mark Wahlberg's sneaker brand expands to the course with a trail-inspired, multi-functional golf shoe.

The MUNICIPAL Sportcross ATG.
Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL footwear and apparel brand continues to make a name for itself across the sneaker industry. Following up on their recent monochromatic Origin collection launch, the brand has now hit the links.

MUNICIPAL has tapped into Wahlberg's passion for golf but releasing the Sportcross ATG (All-Terrain Golf) shoe, positioned as a trail-inspired, multi-functional golf shoe that is designed to deliver performance, style, and unbeatable comfort both on and off the course.

More than three years in the making, the Sportcross ATG is highlighted by the brand's proprietary M.FLOAT Comfort System, which makes it among the most comfortable golf shoe out there.

The shoe features lightweight, breathable Crossdry 360 waterproofing and Tri Cluster Grip Tech, which provides a unique combination of cleat-like traction and with sneaker-like comfort. 

Driven by the core values of character, hustle, positivity, self-belief and creativity, MUNICIPAL believes that no dream is out of reach if you’re willing to put in the work.

In addition to recently opening their first retail store - in Los Angeles - MUNICIPAL has partnerships with a star-studded roster that includes Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, All-American gymnast Selena Harris of Florida, skateboarder Ryan Sheckler and golfer Wyndham Clark, in addition to Wahlberg and award-winning chef Ashish Alfred. This group was all featured in the brand's first TV commercial.

The Sportcross ATG is available now via MUNICIPAL.com in black, white and grey for $189 in adult sizes. Best of all, Walhberg has already teased additional colorways coming soon.

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

