Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL Launches All-Terrain Golf Shoe
Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL footwear and apparel brand continues to make a name for itself across the sneaker industry. Following up on their recent monochromatic Origin collection launch, the brand has now hit the links.
MUNICIPAL has tapped into Wahlberg's passion for golf but releasing the Sportcross ATG (All-Terrain Golf) shoe, positioned as a trail-inspired, multi-functional golf shoe that is designed to deliver performance, style, and unbeatable comfort both on and off the course.
More than three years in the making, the Sportcross ATG is highlighted by the brand's proprietary M.FLOAT Comfort System, which makes it among the most comfortable golf shoe out there.
The shoe features lightweight, breathable Crossdry 360 waterproofing and Tri Cluster Grip Tech, which provides a unique combination of cleat-like traction and with sneaker-like comfort.
Driven by the core values of character, hustle, positivity, self-belief and creativity, MUNICIPAL believes that no dream is out of reach if you’re willing to put in the work.
In addition to recently opening their first retail store - in Los Angeles - MUNICIPAL has partnerships with a star-studded roster that includes Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, All-American gymnast Selena Harris of Florida, skateboarder Ryan Sheckler and golfer Wyndham Clark, in addition to Wahlberg and award-winning chef Ashish Alfred. This group was all featured in the brand's first TV commercial.
The Sportcross ATG is available now via MUNICIPAL.com in black, white and grey for $189 in adult sizes. Best of all, Walhberg has already teased additional colorways coming soon.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news on and off the golf course and beyond.