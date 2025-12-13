Q-School Contender Critiques Qualification Process to Obtain PGA Tour Status
Even though Trevor Cone might secure PGA Tour status for 2026 through Q-School, he’s not fond of the qualification process.
“I think there should only be cards for Korn Ferry Tour status,” the 33-year-old told Golfweek after a second-round 66 that left him co-leading.
This year, the PGA Tour reduced the number of cards awarded at the end of the season from 125 to 100. Graduating to the PGA Tour from the Korn Ferry Tour also became more difficult, with the number of spots available to players decreasing from 30 to 20.
Those who finish top 5 at Q-School will earn status on the PGA Tour for next year. However, Cone, who served on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council this season, wouldn’t mind seeing the number of KFT graduates increase to 25 and then have Q-School be for five spots on the developmental circuit.
“As much as it pains me to say it, considering the position I’m in this week, I think if you went back to 25 and made this tournament strictly for Korn Ferry status, that would be a better option in my mind,” said Cone, who finished 176th in the season-long FedEx standings this year. “I say that even with the position I’m in and I’m grateful for that.”
Cone won’t decline a Tour card if he earns one this week at Sawgrass Country Club, but now with fewer cards up for grabs after each season and field sizes lessening, he feels the Tour is becoming a bit of a closed shop.
“If we keep shrinking, that’s going to be a problem,” Cone said.