SI

Q-School Contender Critiques Qualification Process to Obtain PGA Tour Status

Even though Trevor Cone might secure a PGA Tour card for 2026 through Q-School, he told Golfweek that the event should be for the Korn Ferry Tour instead.

Max Schreiber

Trevor Cone offered a tweak to the PGA Tour's current Q-School format.
Trevor Cone offered a tweak to the PGA Tour's current Q-School format. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Even though Trevor Cone might secure PGA Tour status for 2026 through Q-School, he’s not fond of the qualification process. 

“I think there should only be cards for Korn Ferry Tour status,” the 33-year-old told Golfweek after a second-round 66 that left him co-leading. 

This year, the PGA Tour reduced the number of cards awarded at the end of the season from 125 to 100. Graduating to the PGA Tour from the Korn Ferry Tour also became more difficult, with the number of spots available to players decreasing from 30 to 20. 

Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark. Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters

Those who finish top 5 at Q-School will earn status on the PGA Tour for next year. However, Cone, who served on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council this season, wouldn’t mind seeing the number of KFT graduates increase to 25 and then have Q-School be for five spots on the developmental circuit. 

“As much as it pains me to say it, considering the position I’m in this week, I think if you went back to 25 and made this tournament strictly for Korn Ferry status, that would be a better option in my mind,” said Cone, who finished 176th in the season-long FedEx standings this year. “I say that even with the position I’m in and I’m grateful for that.” 

Cone won’t decline a Tour card if he earns one this week at Sawgrass Country Club, but now with fewer cards up for grabs after each season and field sizes lessening, he feels the Tour is becoming a bit of a closed shop. 

“If we keep shrinking, that’s going to be a problem,” Cone said. 

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf