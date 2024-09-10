Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL Launches Celebrity-Approved Shoes
Ahead of the Fall season, Mark Wahlberg's MUNICIPAL footwear and apparel brand continues their strong momentum with a new limited-edition monochromatic collection of their popular Origin shoe.
Following up on the opening of their first physical store - the Pro Shop - in Los Angeles, MUNICIPAL has dropped this new collection in denim, mauve, stone and white colorways.
Co-founded in 2019 by Wahlberg, Harry Arnett and Stephen Levinson, MUNICIPAL was created to inspire people to bet on themselves with the core values of character, hustle, positivity, self-belief and creativity. The brand believes that no dream is out of reach if you’re willing to put in the work.
In addition to the unparalleled cushioning, support, durability and sleek new colorways, the new Origin is highlighted by MUNICIPAL's M.FLOAT Comfort, a unique multi-layered cushioning system -featuring 4 layers of 3 different kinds of foam - for extraordinary comfort.
The Origin is made up of 65% natural suede, 32% fabric (nylon & poly 3D mesh), 3% PU leather and presented in a premium reusable security shoe bag with an extra set of matching laces.
"Performance takes on a lot of different aspects when you’re talking about the Origin shoe because it’s really the key anchor in our line up as well as the key shoe in people’s closets," shared MUNICIPAL CEO and Co-Founder Harry Arnett.
"It’s a modern classic trainer but created our way. That is, it’s built on our M.FLOAT comfort system that blows away anything like it. Always comfort first with us because we don’t think you should ever sacrifice comfort for style. And this shoe can do anything."
"Mark Wahlberg, for example, works out in this shoe, so you know it can perform because nobody gets after it in the gym like Mark does," continued Arnett.
"But it’s also a luxury lifestyle sneaker that can be worn in the coolest offices, out at night, weekends, whatever. It’s not one dimensional in any way. And that’s how we like to show it in action. It’s the perfect shoe for people giving it their all in the gym, going out to have fun, cruising around the weekend, or the shoe you’re wearing in the office. It truly can do it all without any limits."
It has been a busy Summer for MUNICIPAL, who not only opened their first store but also launched a TV commercial featuring star athletes such as Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, All-American gymnast Selena Harris of Florida, skateboarder Ryan Sheckler and golfer Wyndham Clark, in addition to Wahlberg and award-winning chef Ashish Alfred.
The brand is next hitting the links as Wahlberg gave an early look at MUNICPAL's upcoming Sportcross ATG (All-Terrain Golf) shoe arriving in October.
"But more than just the widespread consumer adoption and commercial successes we’ve had, we are thrilled to be building a community of people inspiring each other," Arnett added.
"That was honestly the most important thing we wanted to do in creating MUNICIPAL - inspire people to tap into their self belief to make big things happen for themselves, the people they love, and their communities. There are so many stories of MUNICIPAL minded people adopting new healthy lifestyles, new fitness regimens, new routines. People putting in the work and not cutting any corners. There’s a real movement out there happening. It’s really cool to be a part of it."
In the meantime, MUNICIPAL's limited-edition monochrome Origin shoe is available now at www.MUNICIPAL.com for $180.