Brooks and Disney Unveil Spooky Halloween Running Shoes
It is only September, but Disney is getting a head start on Halloween. The iconic company is known for its theme parks and entertainment. But this fall, athletes and fans can expect to Trick or Treat in new footwear as part of runDisney's latest collaboration with Brooks Running.
The newest shoe from Brooks Running and runDisney collaboration is here: the Brooks x runDisney Ghost 17 Halloween.
The performance running shoe will be unveiled at the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Expo, September 4-6 (open to the public). This frightfully fun release will be available, in two colorways, to all runners at Brooksrunning.com September 10.
Online shoppers who sign up to become a Brooks Run Club member for free will receive exclusive first access to the Halloween-themed running shoes.
The silhouette is designed to bring thrills, chills, and plenty of running magic to your miles. This specially designed version of the fan-favorite Ghost is the best way to celebrate spooky season.
The Ghost 17 is designed for everyday runners. The road-running shoe offers neutral support and weighs in at 8.97 oz (W) and 10.10 oz (M).
The bestselling running shoe has been upgraded to offer even more underfoot cushioning, a new transition-improving midsole, and an updated structure.
Runners will notice a soft and dynamic cushioning with more DNA LOFT v3 cushion for an offset of 10mm. The premium nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 cushioning delivers lightweight softness and feel-good comfort.
Brooks and runDisney are also bringing back a few favorites: the Ghost Max 2 Minnie Mouse, Ghost Max 2 Mickey Mouse, and Adrenaline GTS 24 runDisney.
The release of the collections is a continuation of Brooks x runDisney’s multi-year partnership, and their "shared mission to inspire runners of every level and keep the enchantment of the runDisney experience alive with every step."
