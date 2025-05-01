New Balance Grey Days 2025: Sneakers & Apparel Release Schedule
Sneakerheads have their own calendar, and New Balance's annual Grey Days celebration is always circled as one of the most important events of the year.
Originally introduced in the 1980s to build a superior urban running shoe, the color continues to embody New Balance's dedication to craft, quality, and fearless independence in every field.
With multiple footwear and apparel options, the New Balance Grey Days collection has a range of classic silhouettes and modern favorites that cater to everyone.
Grey Days kicks off today, May 1, and rolls out over four phases. Online shoppers can find the highly anticipated drops at New Balance, New Balance stores.
Fans who miss out on New Balance's exclusive drops can feast on special releases at Foot Locker, and Kid's Foot Locker. Below is a breakdown of the epic 2025 Grey Days release calendar.
May 1
The Grey Shop launches in New Balance stores and on NewBalance.com and will include new and existing Grey styles from our lifestyle, performance, Numeric, and kids ranges.
Options include the 740, 9060, 1000, T500, Fresh Foam X 1080v14, and more, in addition to a selection of timeless Grey apparel.
Getting in on the action, Foot Locker will also roll out a lineup of classic New Balance styles in select stores and online, including:
1000 (Silver/Black), 9060 (Grey / Grey), 990 (Grey/Castle Rock), 990 (Grey), 574 (Grey/White), 574 (Grey), 2002R (Grey), 1906R (White/Silver/Green), and 530 (Grey/White).
In addition to sneakers, Foot Locker will also release accompanying apparel, including the Athletics French Terry Hoodie, Athletics French Terry Crew, Athletics French Terry Jogger, and more.
May 14
The 1906 Loafer launches. A re-envisioned classic penny loafer, this juxtaposition of sneaker and formal wear has been in high demand since launching late last year. Suggested retail pricing is $160 in adult sizes.
May 22
The ABZORB 2010 and 471 launch. The latest model launches from New Balance.
Both are inspired by the brand's running heritage, ABZORB 2010 being a progressive take on 2000s-era running and 471 being the consumer's new go-to reimagined from '70s running silhouettes. Suggested retail pricing for the ABZORB 2010 is $160, and 471 is $100 in adult sizes.
May 25, 26
The Numeric 933 launches. New Balance's technology, combined with Andrew Reynold's attention to detail, makes this signature shoe one of skateboarding's most anticipated models. Suggested retail pricing is $130 in adult sizes.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff's second signature tennis shoe drops in the 'Roland-Garros' colorway for the French Open. The shoe costs $160 in adult sizes.
May 29
The 1300JP launches. Released just once every five years, New Balance's 1300JP has become one of the sneaker world's most sought-after styles. Suggested retail pricing of $330 in adult sizes.
