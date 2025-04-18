The New Balance 'Made in USA 1300JP' Returns After Five Years
After a five-year wait, New Balance has announced the upcoming release of the highly sought-after Made in USA 1300JP, one of the most iconic and rare silhouettes in the world of sneakers.
Designed with a high level of detail, expertise, and premium quality the Made in USA 1300JP is known for its technological innovation and superior cushioning provided by full-length ENCAP.
Also, the shoe features a premium nubuck and mesh construction, making it the gold standard of luxury running shoes in its signature “Steel Blue” colorway.
The 2025 Made in USA 1300JP also correlates with the brand’s annual ‘Grey Days’ celebration.
Of course, Grey Day is an annual month-long event that brings together New Balance’s family of ambassadors and athletes for a range of special-edition products, events, and stories that highlight the unique and timeless qualities of the color grey, New Balance's signature color.”
Originally released in 1985, the 1300JP's use of premium materials and technological advancement was a game changer in the luxury running shoe market.
Retailing at $330 in adult sizes, the “Made in America 1300JP” will be available across the globe on NewBalance.com, at select wholesale and New Balance flagship stores beginning on May 29, 2025.
The shoe became extremely popular, especially in Japan, where lovers of New Balance wore the 1300JP as runners and a part of their attire for sacred everyday rituals.
As demand grew, the 1300JP became a lifestyle shoe, leading to New Balance reissuing the shoe in 1995. Since then, the 1300JP has been reissued every five years.
Shinichi Kubota, Vice President, New Balance Japan, shared his excitement about the launch of Made in USA 1300JP in an official statement:
“The 1300JP is a shoe like no other, an emblem of the soul of New Balance, that is prized by collectors and appreciators around the globe. Even before joining New Balance myself 34 years ago, I was inspired by my father’s work with the brand on the innovative sole design for the original 1300JP.
“This legacy model has been a constant throughout my career at New Balance, from spending years perfecting the first reissue to working diligently on each subsequent launch to evolve the style in subtle ways while remaining true to its roots.
“With 2025’s launch, we are excited to continue the 1300JP’s legacy, showcasing the design’s timeless appeal to loyal fans and a new generation,” he concluded.
