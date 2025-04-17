The New Balance 'Craft Work' Collection Gets Exclusive Release
Foot Locker and Champs Sports, two of the most renowned names in the sneaker industry, have been dropping several exclusive products from various brands.
For their latest collaboration, the brands are releasing a new collection of signature New Balance shoes designed with vintage-inspired colorways.
The ‘Craft Work’ collection features an array of colorways “that celebrate premium craftsmanship through bold colorways and iconic silhouettes.”
Rooted in New Balance's dedication to craft, this collection is a showcase for the brand’s signature innovation and commitment to excellence in design.
Each shoe in the collection symbolizes New Balance’s undeniable commitment to both comfort and quality at the highest level.
The New Balance 9060 (Flat Taupe/Light Sparrow), stemming from the original 99X range, offers an innovative, slim-fitting design for any kind of action.
The signature “N” logo is on the outside and the inside of the shoe. It’s also equipped with Abzorb cushioning in the midsole and rubber outsoles made for traction and bouncy movements.
The 9060 comes in men’s sizes ($150), grade school sizes ($110), in the Flat Taupe/Light Sparrow. The women’s version ($150) comes in Flat Taupe/Copper.
The New Balance 740, another popular silhouette of the brand, has been rediscovered by a new generation who wear it for running and as a lifestyle shoe.
Combining elements of 2000s running inspiration, the 740 features an open knit mesh upper segmented midsole and a super sleek look built for peak performance, comfort, and style.
Coming in a Tan/Grey colorway in Men’s sizes ($110) and Tan/Orange/White in grade school sizes ($85).
The ‘Craft Work’ collection is currently available exclusively at Foot Locker and Champs Sports in select stores and online beginning April 17.
