Nicki Minaj's Highly-Anticipated 2nd Sneaker Is Out Now
Along with being one of the most successful artists of all time, Nicki Minaj is a fashion icon of the highest order.
Known for her bold outfits, the platinum-selling rapper jumped into the sneaker game and released “Nicki Minaj x LØCI” in partnership with the urban luxury vegan sneaker and apparel brand, LØCI.
Expanded on their first collaboration, Nicki Minaj and LØCI have launched the second release of their popular collection, “DØPAMINE,” which fuses music, fashion, and culture.
The shoe is a limited-edition collection that combines ultimate performance that is fashion-forward with its innovative design.
Featuring an eye-catching, multi-textured upper and stylish oversized lacing, the sculpted EVA midsole offers superior cushioning and impact, delivering both style and performance.
The new collection will come in five colorways: Gray/Pink, Pink/Gray, Dark/Gray/Pink, White/White, and Black/Black, and it will be designed with LØCI’s innovative next-gen material.
Additionally, DØPAMINE is 100% vegan sneakers that are constructed with recycled ocean plastic by repurposing 20 plastic bottles for each pair of shoes to fight the waste that affects our oceans.
In a statement, Minaj shared her excitement about her latest release and lauded the design approach.
“The name Dopamine signifies that beautiful rush you feel when you’re at your happiest place & higher self. Evolving and transcending to the highest heights- on your terms. It’s just you and nature. Just you in that reflection. What will you give today? Will you walk or will you run? We can’t just stand here. These comfortable yet flyer-than-fly sneakers fit everyone so well,” said Minaj.
“I absolutely LOVE this style. I can’t emphasize that enough. It’s been so wonderful working with this team @ LØCI. I’m grateful & so proud of the creatives. We’ll continue to up the ante for you guys. You’re worth it. I love you, Barbz.”
“Collaborating with Nicki Minaj has been an incredible experience. She brings an unmatched level of creativity and vision to everything she does, and with DØPAMINE, we’re excited to see that vision come to life,” LØCI CEO, Emmanuel Eribo added.
“This collection reflects not only her bold style but also the way she pushes boundaries — something we at LØCI believe in every day.”
Retailing for $145 in adult sizes, the collection is exclusively available on LØCI’s website, www.lociwear.com/Nicki. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
More Sneakers News
LaMelo Ball's fourth PUMA basketball shoe drops in a low-cut design.
Curveball: The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" release date has been delayed.
runDisney and Brooks Running unveiled four new Disney-themed running shoes.
Fine Wine: LeBron James debuts the Nike LeBron 22 in the "Frozen Grapes" colorway.
GOAT Marketing: How Jordan Brand won the NCAA men's basketball championship.