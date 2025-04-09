LaMelo Ball's 4th PUMA Basketball Shoe Drops in Low-Cut Design
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's season came to an early end due to a pair of minor injuries. But make no mistake, this was a major comeback year for Ball.
Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points plus 7.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, his signature PUMA sneaker line is stronger than ever.
Just in time for Spring, PUMA has unveiled a low-cut version of Ball's fourth basketball shoe — the PUMA MB.04 Lo in the "Alien Skin" colorway.
The PUMA MB.04 Lo "Alien Skin" drops next Friday, April 18. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers in men's ($115) and kid's ($105) sizing at PUMA.com, PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship stores, and Footlocker.
The "Alien Skin" colorway is the first installment of the PUMA MB.04 Lo, created with a new tongue and heel design covered in an extraterrestrial upper.
Ball is not of this Earth – but fortunately, he comes in peace. Inspired by his otherworldly style of play, the "Alien Skin" colorway is a unique design wrapped in a blue and red alien texture with the Melo wing logo wrapped around the heel.
The performance model features a supportive double-layered engineered mesh upper with multi-zoned materials for targeted support, breathability, and comfort.
Additionally, the NITROFOAM cushioning adds explosive power to the court. Lastly, the outsole is designed with a hovering spaceship and Ball's signature NOT FROM HERE and RARE catchphrases.
Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA before his rookie season in 2020. His signature PUMA line has dropped four installments with low-top variations.
Ball has been the face of PUMA's basketball division for his entire NBA career. However, he has gotten some help recently as the brand signed Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton to a massive, multi-year sneaker deal earlier this season.
