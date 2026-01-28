LeBron James' Nike Shoes Honor 2008 Redeem Team

Every four years, a new iteration of Team USA represents the stars and stripes on the basketball court in the Summer Olympics. However, none may be more beloved than the 2008 "Redeem Team."

The star-studded roster reclaimed gold medal glory for the country and "restored world order," according to Nike. As Nike continues to celebrate LeBron James' historic career with 23 storytelling colorways of the Nike LeBron 23, it is only right that the 2008 gold medal squad inspires a colorway.

Nike LeBron 23 "Out For Redemption"

"Redeem Team" branding on the Nike LeBron 23. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "Out For Redemption" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 30. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Like every installment of the Nike LeBron 23, the "Out For Redemption" is priced at $210 in adult sizes and $165 in grade school sizes. However, this pair will likely be more sought after than many of the other colorways. That will likely result in the price increasing on the sneaker resale market.

Design Details

The Nike LeBron 23 "Out For Redemption" colorway. | Nike

The "Out For Redemption" colorway celebrates James' role in bringing glory back to the United States in 2008. This special design sports a Midnight Navy upper with subtle University Red and Metallic Gold detailing.

Nike reapplied the same graphic pattern that covered Team USA's on-court shoes to the upper. Lastly, "Redeem Team" appears on the heels. The shoes come complete with special packaging, a booklet, and a charm.

Tech Specs

Packaging for the Nike LeBron 23 "Out For Redemption" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole for optimal bounce. The carbon fiber plate adds stability and speed. Lastly, a sticky, squeaky multi-directional traction pattern offers a regal court feel.

According to Nike, the shoe offers peak lightweight responsiveness, which makes it perfect for the high-speed demands of the modern game. The crown-shaped containment system helps you stay locked in, just as James has for over two decades.

History

The Nike LeBron 23 "Out For Redemption" colorway. | Nike

On May 22, 2003, James signed a 7-year, $87 million deal with Nike. Reebok reportedly offered $115 million, while adidas offered less than $60 million. In 2015, their partnership came full circle as James signed a historic lifetime contract with Nike worth approximately $1 billion.

Even when James' unmatched NBA career comes to an end, he will be a part of Nike Basketball forever. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

