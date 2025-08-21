HOKA's Trail Running Shoes Get a Seriously Stylish Collaboration
After originally teaming up in 2023 for an innovative Tor Ultra hiking boot collaboration, global running shoe powerhouse HOKA and experimental fashion brand _J.L-A.L_ have reunited for a new Mafate X trail shoe.
The reinterpreted Mafate X combines HOKA’s on-trail performance with the unique design point of view of _J.L-A.L_, transforming the trail shoe into a lifestyle-forward silhouette, according to HOKA.
The trail shoe market has recently toed the lined between performance and lifestyle with bold designs and color schemes from a variety of brands, and this new collaboration hits the mark.
The London-based _J.L-A.L_ has applied the brand's signature minimalism and material-driven vision to a HOKA performance product, making this updated Mafate X a clear fashion statement now.
HOKA revealed that a surprising design inspiration for the Mafate X came from iridescent sushi, which inspired the use of shimmer-like finishes.
"It's exciting to work on a model that is so core to HOKA’s DNA," said Jean-Luc Ambridge Lavelle, Creative Director at _J.L-A.L_. "What excites me most is that this project holds value beyond trend cycles. It feels like a true step forward in redefining what high-performance footwear can look like."
The HOKA x _J.L-A.L_ Mafate X launches for $250 in adult sizes on Friday, August 22, in two colorways on HOKA.com and at select global retailers.
Sneakerheads can choose from two exciting launch colorways: "Beluga/Volcanic Ash" and "Jet Black/Espresso." Both of which maintain the earthy inpsiration for the collaboration.
This collaboration examines the essence of HOKA's earliest innovations; when soles were carved by hand and tested on the trails above Annecy.
According to _J.L-A.L_, the terrain shaped the shoe as much as the hand. This project explores that shared lineage: a study in terrain and tactility, in tools shaped by topography and tradition.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running, trail and fashion worlds and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
HOKA's new shoe combines luxurious style and extreme technology.
HOKA just upgraded its flagship trail running shoes.
Saucony celebrates Berlin, New York City, and Chicago as part of its Fall Marathons Collection.
The On Cloudsurfer Max reframes running culture.