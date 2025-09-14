Kicks

HOKA's Reflective Hiking Shoes are Stylish and Safe on Trails

The HOKA Mafate X Hike debuts reflector technology while combining the best of running shoes and hiking boots.

The HOKA Mafate X Hike is available now for $250 in adult sizes.
Global running show powerhouse HOKA has been a leader in fusing road, trail, and fashion in its recent footwear offerings and brand collaborations. The Deckers Brands-owned company has now revealed a new hiking boot that will certainly turn heads on any terrain.

The Mafate X Hike arrives looking as if a HOKA hype running shoe had a major growth spurt. The next-generation hiking boot combines the feel of a running shoe with the strength of a hiker.

The Mafate X Hike launched in the "Citrus/Alabaster" colorway and is available now for $250 on HOKA.com, at HOKA retail locations, and select retail partners.

Side view of yellow HOKA shoes.
The launch colorway sports an alabaster upper contrasted by HOKA Citrus on the sides with hits of bright blue and red. Best of all, the HOKA branding can't be missed on the trails.

The performance silhouette features the same cushioned ride and carbon fiber plate as the original Mafate X trail running shoe. Even better, this major update continues to be lightweight and durable on any surface, hard or soft.

Additional tech specs for the Mafate X Hike include an integrated neoprene collar for extra ankle support and RECCO reflector technology for improved searchability in case of an emergency - HOKA's first shoe featuring this innovation - in all conditions or times of day.

Designed to take on the toughest environments, HOKA says the Mafate X Hike provides a comfortable underfoot experience and all-around support for epic outdoor adventures.

Side view of a HOKA trail shoe.
The model is a long-haul that maintains the rugged dependability of a classic hiker while geared to go the distance. It features neutral stability with plush cushion. The plated model weighs in at 16.30 oz and has a heel-to-toe drop of 7.00 mm.

HOKA brought back the iconic Mafate X trail runner in May - after 15 years - with improved comfort, control, and traction. After a general release, they also launched a collaboration with experimental fashion brand_J.L-A.L_ for an updated version, designed for the trail or street.

