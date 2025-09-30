Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Canada Goose Drop Fall/Winter Collection
It is a busy week for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Between NBA media day and three colorways of his first signature shoe dropping, Gilgeous-Alexander has dominated sports and footwear headlines.
Today, the reigning NBA Finals MVP continues his takeover of the fashion world. Canada Goose has unveiled an exciting new collaboration with Gilgeous-Alexander.
Grounded in legacy and customized with the basketball superstar's unique perspective, the Fall/Winter 2025 limited-edition "SHAI GILGEOUS ALEXANDER" collection fuses heritage utility with modern style, each piece reimagined through his distinct perspective.
"Style isn't just what you wear — it's how you carry your story," said Gilgeous-Alexander in a press release. "This collection is about presence, pride, and staying true to my roots."
Through a deep exploration of the brand's design legacy, the collection modernizes three utilitarian silhouettes from the vault in a limited-edition run, including one vest in two colorways, one parka, and one pant – all built from never-before-released designs.
Gilgeous-Alexander offers a glimpse into his world with a raw and intimate docu-style campaign film. He calls upon his brother Thomasi and acclaimed rapper Lil Yachty to break down the core values of his craft in front of the Toronto city skyline.
To celebrate the launch, Canada Goose and Shai hosted an intimate, celebratory pre-launch dinner in downtown Toronto on Thursday, September 18, where guests previewed the collection.
With each piece named after Shai's signature moves on the court, the Fall/Winter 2025 Canada Goose x Shai Gilgeous-Alexander limited-edition collaboration offers three styles:
- The Isolation Tactical Vest: A reconstructed heritage piece that reflects Gilgeous-Alexander's composed confidence and singular focus. His unique take on the updated vest features functional MOLLE webbing and an elongated hem, crafted from Recycled Organic Arctic Tech. With just 100 made, each vest is individually numbered to highlight its exclusivity.
- The Fade Tactical Parka: An original parka, reinvented with enhanced storage capacity, designed for peak functionality. It features six exterior pockets (four cargo and two welt) for maximum storage, plus a cinchable hem to adjust the silhouette and keep warmth close. 'Fade' speaks to both form and movement – elegant yet unshakeable.
- The Stock Tactical Pant: Gilgeous-Alexander reimagined this pant with signature plays and customizable styling details. They feature an opening below the knee that unzips for added range of motion and customized styling options.
The limited-edition collaboration will be available in select Canada Goose stores in Yorkdale, Toronto, and Soho, New York as well as online at canadagoose.com on Tuesday, October 7. For more inspiration, fans and online shoppers can visit Shai's personal style at "Shai's Picks" on the Canada Goose website.
As a Global Brand Ambassador since 2024, this collection marks the third collaboration and the first shoppable collection between Canada Goose and Gilgeous-Alexander.
This collaboration captures that journey, infused with raw emotion, personal connection, and the movement-ready versatility that defines both his game and his style.
