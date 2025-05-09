Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts Canada Goose Vest at NBA Playoffs
Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not just the favorite as the NBA MVP; he is widely considered the most fashionable player in the league.
While much of the focus on Gilgeous-Alexander's style has been on his unreleased first signature sneaker with Converse, it was hit outerwear that garnered plenty of attention before a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.
Gilgeous-Alexander is a global brand ambassador for Canada Goose and was spotted entering Game 1 wearing a one-of-one Canada Goose Molle vest, which he co-designed.
Gilgeous-Alexander collaborated with Canada Goose on his first one-of-one design in July 2024. For his second piece, the Thunder guard dove deep into the archives and was immediately drawn to the Molle vest's utilitarian design and untapped potential.
This limited-edition item drew inspiration from a Molle vest prototype, initially developed in 2010 and reimagined by Gilgeous-Alexander in washed grey with a modern, seasonless sensibility.
Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Gilgeous-Alexander's personal experience with harsh winters and transitional weather inspired him to reinterpret the rugged shell into a versatile staple fit for any season.
"Canada Goose jackets have always been a staple in the Winter. Visiting the archives allowed me to discover designs and silhouettes that I've never seen before," said Gilegeous-Alexander.
"As soon as I saw the Molle vest, I knew that was the one. I wear a lot of vests in my everyday repertoire. I am beyond excited to continue this design journey with the brand."
The vest has been reimagined with new features that include a mandarin-style collar and wind guard, as well as enhanced storage with two in-seam exterior pockets and four interior zip compartments.
The piece is finished with tonal Graphite trims, a two-way front zipper with a hidden snap placket, and a custom co-branded puller - a nod to Shai's signature touch.
This exclusive one-of-one vest highlights Canada Goose's ongoing exploration of design-forward pieces rooted in its archival heritage.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honors his mom with a new all-black colorway of his Converse sneakers.
Converse projected SGA's logo all over Boston after beating the Celtics.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sent his Converse sneakers to Drake.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" drops Saturday.
Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of the Nike Kobe 9 EXT High "Vino" colorway.