The Adidas Superstar Suits Up for Chicago Sports Teams
The city of Chicago is known for its sense of style and culture and has some of the most passionate sports fans in the country.
Paying homage to the Windy City, adidas Originals and DTLR, a legendary sneaker retailer based in Chicago, unveiled the limited-edition “Chicago Superstar.”
Just in time for Spring, the “Chicago” edition of the iconic silhouette honors the soul of the city, its deep-rooted sports pride, creative culture, and community-driven spirit that makes Chicago special. The Superstar drop “serves as a symbol of unity, heritage, and hometown love.”
Drawing inspiration from the city’s storied legacy of sports, the adidas x DTLR Chicago Superstar features color accents on the shoe that represent each of Chicago’s professional teams: Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, and White Sox.
The adidas x DTLR Chicago Superstar will be available in limited quantities in full family sizing at select DTLR stores and online at DTLR.com from $55 to $110.
The silhouette captures the Bulls' red, the Cubs' royal blue, the White Sox' black and white, the Bears' orange, and the Blackhawks' yellow-green.
The model features black tumbled leather for a premium feel and timeless base. Each of the Three Stripes gets a serrated trim in green, red, and yellow, referencing the colors of Chicago’s CTA train lines.
These vibrant accents create a bold contrast while nodding to the city’s infrastructure.
Additionally, the custom Windy City logo is prominently featured on the heel, with splashes of clear sky blue and red accents throughout the tongue, outsole, sockliner, and in honor of the city’s flag.
Featuring premium details that each Chicagoan can appreciate, “every element was designed to celebrate Chicago’s grit, greatness, and championship legacy.”
To celebrate the launch, adidas and DTLR will host SUPERSTAR DAY—a community event where DTLR will repaint the gym walls of A. Philip Randolph Elementary School, inspired by the design elements of the Chicago Superstar sneaker.
Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, an influencer and historian, brings the story of the release to life as the voice of the campaign’s exclusive video content.
