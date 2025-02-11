The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 "Aged Well" Gets a Pop-Up Tour
The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 "Aged Well" is more than just a sneaker; it's a story that reflects nostalgia, culture, and incredible attention to detail.
Released as part of Joe Freshgoods' ongoing partnership with New Balance, this sneaker blends vintage aesthetics with premium craftsmanship, making it one of the most sought-after collaborations in some time.
The "Aged Well" 992 celebrates the five-year anniversary of Joe Freshgoods' tenure with New Balance. The limited-edition release, presented in an aged colorway, is inspired by their first collaboration, the "No Emotions Are Emotions" 992, incorporating the effect of sunlight fading over time.
The latest 992 light pink colorway symbolizes a shoe that has gradually weathered under the sun, representing the enduring relationship between New Balance and Joe Freshgoods. The gradient effect across the five shades also captures the long-term evolution of their collaboration.
Through powerful storytelling and key milestones such as the 2020 All-Star Weekend launch, which debuted their first two shoe collaborations, and Joe's vibrant short film "Outside Clothes," Joe Freshgoods has transformed the sneaker industry over the course of 5 years, 10 projects, and 20 shoes.
To further commemorate the anniversary, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance will host an intimate pop-up tour in cities significant to the silhouette's cultural impact, including Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C.
The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance "Aged Well" 992 launches exclusively on JoeFreshgoods.com starting February 21, 2025, and globally on NewBalance.com on February 28, 2025. Suggested retail is $220 in adult sizes.
