The Top 10 Back-to-School Shoes Under $100
There is less than a week left in July, which means we are entering crunch time for back-to-school shopping. All of the major sneaker brands and retailers are activating their online sales events for the new school year.
Earlier this week, we ranked the top 25 back-to-school shoes of 2025. Now, it is time to help our frugal readers.
Below is a list of the top ten back-to-school shoes for students and teachers under $100. The prices are subject to change, so online shoppers should act fast to take advantage of these discounted sneakers.
10. PUMA Scoot ZEROS
Why We Love It: Scoot Henderson's signature PUMA basketball shoes speak to fans of all ages. Their bold style are perfect for starting the school year off on the right foot.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Scoot ZEROS in adult and kid sizing ($60-$70) at Foot Locker.
9. Jordan Luka 3
Why We Love It: Luka Doncic's third signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe has been well-received thanks to its performance technology and exciting colorways.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Luka 3 in adult and kid sizing ($80-$99) at Foot Locker.
8. Nike Dunk Low
Why We Love It: These old-school basketball shoes are no longer intended for playing basketball, but have become even more popular in the casual sneaker world thanks to their iconic design.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Dunk Low at a discount in adult and kid sizing ($70-$96) at Foot Locker.
7. adidas Samba
Why We Love It: The adidas Samba has transcended soccer to become the go-to shoe for sneakerheads of all ages all over the world.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Samba in adult and kid sizing ($60-$100) in select styles at Foot Locker.
6. PUMA MB.03
Why We Love It: LaMelo Ball's signature PUMA basketball shoes are beloved by young fans. In addition to comfort, the PUMA MB.03 offers otherworldly style.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA MB.03 at a major discount in adult and kid sizing ($70-$90) in select styles at Foot Locker.
5. Nike Ja 2
Why We Love It: Ja Morant's second signature basketball shoe has dropped in countless cool colorways. Now, many of them have been marked down with huge discounts.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Ja 2 at a major discount in adult and kid sizing ($60-$80) in select styles at Foot Locker.
4. New Balance 740
Why We Love It: The New Balance 740 channels Y2K-era running shoes with a modern approach.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the New Balance 740 in adult ($85) and kid ($85) sizing in select colorways at Foot Locker.
3. Nike Book 1
Why We Love It: The Nike Book 1 proved that basketball shoes can still be stylish off the court. Devin Booker's first signature sneaker is a great option for student-athletes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Book 1 for well under $100 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.
2. New Balance Coco CG2
Why We Love It: Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam title in her second signature New Balance tennis shoe. The New Balance Coco CG2 is built for greatness.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the New Balance Coco CG2 in under $100 in adult and kid sizing as part of New Balance's Summer Sale.
1. adidas Dame X
Why We Love It: Damian Lillard is back with the Portland Trail Blazers, and his signature sneaker line is stronger than ever. Best of all, the adidas Dame X has a renewed focus on affordability.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Dame X in adult ($90) and kid ($70) sizing at adidas.com.
