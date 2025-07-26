Kicks

The Top 10 Back-to-School Shoes Under $100

Ranking the ten best back-to-school shoes for students (and teachers) under $100.

Pat Benson

The adidas Samba is among the best back-to-school shoes under $100.
The adidas Samba is among the best back-to-school shoes under $100. / Foot Locker

There is less than a week left in July, which means we are entering crunch time for back-to-school shopping. All of the major sneaker brands and retailers are activating their online sales events for the new school year.

Earlier this week, we ranked the top 25 back-to-school shoes of 2025. Now, it is time to help our frugal readers.

Below is a list of the top ten back-to-school shoes for students and teachers under $100. The prices are subject to change, so online shoppers should act fast to take advantage of these discounted sneakers.

10. PUMA Scoot ZEROS

Side view of black and green PUMA Scoot sneakers.
The PUMA Scoot Zeros 2K. / Foot Locker

Why We Love It: Scoot Henderson's signature PUMA basketball shoes speak to fans of all ages. Their bold style are perfect for starting the school year off on the right foot.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Scoot ZEROS in adult and kid sizing ($60-$70) at Foot Locker.

9. Jordan Luka 3

Luka Doncic's black and purple sneakers.
The Jordan Luka 3 in the "Sneaker Inspo" colorway. / Jordan Brand


Why We Love It: Luka Doncic's third signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe has been well-received thanks to its performance technology and exciting colorways.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Luka 3 in adult and kid sizing ($80-$99) at Foot Locker.

8. Nike Dunk Low

Side view of Nike Dunk Low sneakers.
The Nike Dunk Low in the "Panda" colorway. / Foot Locker


Why We Love It: These old-school basketball shoes are no longer intended for playing basketball, but have become even more popular in the casual sneaker world thanks to their iconic design.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Dunk Low at a discount in adult and kid sizing ($70-$96) at Foot Locker.

7. adidas Samba

Side view of adidas Samba sneakers.
The adidas Samba. / Foot Locker


Why We Love It: The adidas Samba has transcended soccer to become the go-to shoe for sneakerheads of all ages all over the world.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Samba in adult and kid sizing ($60-$100) in select styles at Foot Locker.

6. PUMA MB.03

LaMelo Ball's purple and green PUMA sneakers.
The PUMA MB.03 in the "Be You" colorway. / PUMA


Why We Love It: LaMelo Ball's signature PUMA basketball shoes are beloved by young fans. In addition to comfort, the PUMA MB.03 offers otherworldly style.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA MB.03 at a major discount in adult and kid sizing ($70-$90) in select styles at Foot Locker.

5. Nike Ja 2

Purple Nike Ja 2 basketball shoes.
The Nike Ja 2 in the "Purple Sky" colorway. / Nike


Why We Love It: Ja Morant's second signature basketball shoe has dropped in countless cool colorways. Now, many of them have been marked down with huge discounts.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Ja 2 at a major discount in adult and kid sizing ($60-$80) in select styles at Foot Locker.

4. New Balance 740

White and navy New Balance shoes.
The New Balance 740. / New Balance


Why We Love It: The New Balance 740 channels Y2K-era running shoes with a modern approach.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the New Balance 740 in adult ($85) and kid ($85) sizing in select colorways at Foot Locker.

3. Nike Book 1

Side view of the Nike Book 1.
The Nike Book 1 "Sedona" colorway. / Nike


Why We Love It: The Nike Book 1 proved that basketball shoes can still be stylish off the court. Devin Booker's first signature sneaker is a great option for student-athletes.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Book 1 for well under $100 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

2. New Balance Coco CG2

Side view of Coco Gauff's New Balance tennis shoes.
The New Balance Coco CG2. / New Balance


Why We Love It: Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam title in her second signature New Balance tennis shoe. The New Balance Coco CG2 is built for greatness.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the New Balance Coco CG2 in under $100 in adult and kid sizing as part of New Balance's Summer Sale.

1. adidas Dame X

Side view of green and orange adidas Dame X.
The adidas Dame X "Dame's Light" colorway. / adidas


Why We Love It: Damian Lillard is back with the Portland Trail Blazers, and his signature sneaker line is stronger than ever. Best of all, the adidas Dame X has a renewed focus on affordability.

How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Dame X in adult ($90) and kid ($70) sizing at adidas.com.

