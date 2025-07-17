Under Armour Drops More of Its Athlete-Approved Sneakers
Earlier this spring, Under Armour officially entered the lifestyle sneaker market. The UA ECHO pulled the best from the brand's incredible performance arsenal and reworked it for everyday flex.
Today, Under Armour released the second official drop of the UA ECHO. The casual shoe pushes the brand further into the intersection of performance innovation and street-driven style.
Following the successful debut of the silhouette earlier this year, the latest release is designed for the next generation of style-minded athletes and trendsetters.
The new 'Gray Dawn' colorway brings a bold, refreshed look to ECHO while retaining the key features that made it a standout: a breathable multi-layer mesh upper, full-length HOVR cushioning, and SlipSpeed technology with a collapsible heel for maximum versatility.
The UA ECHO 'Gray Dawn' is available $150 in adult sizes online at UA.com and at select Brand Houses nationwide.
Joining the lineup later this summer, a second colorway called 'Hydro Green' will bring a vibrant new energy to the silhouette. Featuring the same innovative design and performance-driven features, the 'Hydro Green' colorway will be available exclusively online starting August 7.
Full tech specs for the UA ECHO include a multi-layer translucent upper with breathable monofilament mesh. Its asymmetrical tongue and speed lace closure system offer a quick, personalized fit.
Meanwhile, the rubberized toe cap adds durability. The responsive UA HOVR cushioning reduces impact, returns energy and helps propel you forward. Lastly, the UA SlipSpeed convertible heel takes athletes from train mode to recovery mode.
