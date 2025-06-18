Caitlin Clark Channels Kobe's Mamba Mentality Against Cheap Shots
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-71 to clinch a spot in the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup championship game. It was one of the most hotly-contested games in recent memory.
The matchup was fraught with flagrant fouls, skirmishes, and ejections. No player drew the ire of their opponents more than Caitlin Clark.
Despite receiving multiple cheap shots, the reigning Rookie of the Year was unfazed. Clark has had to get accustomed to unfair criticism and cheap-shot fouls throughout her young WNBA career.
Clark led the Fever to victory with 20 points, channeling her best impressions of her idol, Kobe Bryant. Clark does more than just wear Nike Kobe basketball shoes on the court; she channels Bryant in her demeanor.
"You guys came for basketball; let's talk about basketball," Clark said bluntly during her post-game press conference.
"Obviously, we're excited. It's a big deal," Clark said. "It's a hard thing to do, and why wouldn't we celebrate that? We're getting to play for a pool of money. That's pretty fun. And you're competing to win a trophy. It's an extra game for us to get better, as well."
Many players and fans tout the Mamba Mentality, but none have dealt with the level of anger directed at Clark. The WNBA is a physical league, but players are doing their best to knock the superstar out of step.
Nevertheless, Clark remains the brightest star in the league. One area she has yet to dominate is the footwear industry. Despite signing a historic sneaker deal with Nike in 2024, the brand has not launched a signature shoe for Clark.
As the sneaker community waits on Clark's debut hoop shoe, the Fever guard continues to wear retro Nike Kobe sneakers in player-exclusive colorways.
Very few players receive player-exclusive Nike Kobe colorways, and even fewer have them released to the public. Luckily for athletes and fans, the very shoes Clark wore last night will hit shelves this summer.
Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Indiana Fever' colorway does not yet have an official release date. However, it is expected to drop in limited supply for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app sometime this summer.
It has become clear there is no better torchbearer for the Nike Kobe line than Clark. The 23-year-old plays with a level of fearlessness that belies her age, and it is also what will further elevate the WNBA to new heights.
