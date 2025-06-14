Caitlin Clark Rocked $73 Nike Shoes Courtside at the NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night. The Thunder evened the series 2-2 after winning 111-104, but the Pacers fanbase continues to show out.
Once again, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was in attendance for the big game. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year kept it casual by wearing a Pacers t-shirt, jeans, and a pair of affordable Nike shoes.
Clark has access to all of the hottest and rarest sneakers Nike has to offer but has been opting to wear more budget-friendly models lately. Last night, Clark wore the Nike Killshot 2. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the old-school kicks.
Clark wore the Nike Killshot 2 in the "Sail Gum" colorway. The lifestyle shoes launched at a retail price of $90 but are now available for $73 (18% off) online at Nike.com.
The Nike Killshot 2 is far from the most popular model in the brand's catalog, but it does have one of the coolest origin stories. The original Nike Killshot was launched as a tennis shoe in 1979.
Nike brought the silhouette back as part of a collaboration with J. Crew in 2009. The Nike Killshot 2 featured a sleeker silhouette with less focus on performance and more of an emphasis on casual fashion.
Sneakerheads grew to love the upgraded tennis shoes, and Nike began launching new general-release colorways of the Killshot 2 in 2019.
As part of its upgrade, the Nike Killshot 2 features fresh palettes and mixed materials like soft suede and smooth leather. The gum rubber outsole provides the finishing touch to the classic aesthetic.
Thanks to ever-accelerating microtrends, the Nike Killshot 2 has cycled in and out of fashion. However, the model has a loyal fanbase of sneakerheads, which apparently includes Clark.
While Clark continues to impress fans with her frugal fashion style off the court, sneakerheads are growing impatient over the launch of her signature Nike sneaker line.
Clark signed a historic sneaker deal with Nike before her rookie season, but the iconic American brand is taking its time with her debut hoop shoe. Currently, there is no official launch date or details. However, Clark's signature logo is expected to debut in Holiday 2025.
The good news is that Clark returns from injury later today against the New York Liberty. Clark has missed the last three weeks with a quad injury and is sure to give the sneaker community more to talk about with her heat on the hardwood.
