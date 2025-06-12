Nike to Unveil Caitlin Clark's Signature Logo in Holiday 2025
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been out since May 24 due to a left quad injury. However, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year continues to dominate the conversation in the footwear world.
Athletes and fans eagerly await Clark's first signature sneaker, and there is an update; however, fans can expect an even longer wait.
According to Kicks Finder, Nike plans to unveil Clark's signature logo in Holiday 2025. That means fans will get their first official look at Clark's Nike logo in November or December of this year. There have not been any leaked images or mock-ups of what the logo could look like yet.
Also, that means a long wait for Clark's first signature basketball shoe. There is no release date, pricing, or images. Nike is taking its time with rolling out Clark's debut hoop shoe.
Fans, media, and industry experts alike are growing frustrated with how long it is taking for Nike to launch Clark's signature sneaker line. The former Nike Basketball Marketing Director said Nike is fumbling Clark.
Luckily, fans can expect more exciting news regarding Clark's Nike footwear before the holiday shopping season. Two of Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe basketball shoes are expected to drop later this summer.
Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe 5 "Indiana Fever" and Nike Kob 6 "Light Armory Blue" will hit shelves in the coming months.
Clark has become the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoe line. It is quite the honor for Clark to get a player-exclusive colorway and for it to be released to the public. However, there will be no Clark logos or branding on her Nike Kobe sneakers.
In 2024, Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple Nike marketing campaigns. Most recently, the "Just Win" campaign in early 2025. Despite her popularity, Nike has prioritized the launch of A'ja Wilson's signature sneaker line over the marketing of Clark.
Fans can expect more exciting footwear news from Clark and Nike throughout this year. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
