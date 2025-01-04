Jayson Tatum's Sneakers Shows Love to Houston Cougars
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
If there is anything we love more than college team's player-exclusive colorways, it is when signature athletes represent those schools during road games.
Last night, Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to an impressive 109-86 victory over the Houston Rockets. While in H-Town, Tatum used the opportunity to show love to the Houston Cougars.
Of course, the University of Houston is sponsored by Jordan Brand, and Tatum is the face of Jumpman in the NBA. Tatum chipped in 20 points while wearing the Jordan Tatum 3 in the "Houston Cougars" colorway.
Tatum's "Houston Cougars" colorway sports a white upper contrasted by grey overlays and red accents. Tatum's signature logo, the Jumpman logo, and Houston branding pop off the shoe in black.
Unfortunately, the "Houston Cougars" colorway will never hit shelves. However, online shoppers can find several general release colorways of the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
The Jordan Tatum 3 sports a new upper that incorporates insights from athletes' on-court moves in the Nike Sport Research Lab, layering materials where they matter most for power and comfort, creating a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff.
Cushlon 3.0 foam and a Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper's firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure, and a herringbone traction pattern propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.