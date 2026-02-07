NBA Star Hides Nike Swoosh Logos on His Sneakers

Many NBA players' footwear contracts expire in September, just before the start of the new season. Meanwhile, others' deals expire in January at the start of the new calendar year.

That might be what is going on with Chicago Bulls wing Isaac Okoro. In October 2023, Okoro partnered with the up-and-coming footwear brand, HOLO. Okoro received a signature sneaker line and company equity as part of the deal.

Okoro Stops Wearing HOLO

Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Total Orange" colorway. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, Okoro quietly stopped wearing his signature HOLO sneakers in January 2026. Instead, the former All-NBA Rookie team selection began playing in Nike Kobe basketball shoes with the Swoosh logos concealed by black tape.

In one game, Okoro wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Total Orange" colorway, with the message "Day by Day" in black tape that concealed the company's branding. More recently, Okoro laced up the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "Year of the Mamba" colorway with black tape covering the Swoosh logos.

Okoro's Footwear Free Agency

Isaac Okoro wears HOLO basketball shoes. | David Richard-Imagn Images

It seems likely that Okoro is no longer partnered with HOLO and has begun a sneaker-free agency period. The 25-year-old is far from the first player to take this approach. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown did the same thing before launching his own performance apparel brand, 741.

Additionally, Kyrie Irving wore his signature Nike sneakers without company branding during the 2022-23 regular season after his messy breakup with the company. He went on to partner with ANTA and help elevate the Chinese sportswear company to new heights.

Okoro's Options

Isaac Okoro wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" colorway. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Okoro managed to avoid being traded at the deadline this past week, but there was plenty of interest in a perimeter player by multiple contending teams. While another signature sneaker deal is unlikely, there should be no shortage of sneaker brands interested in adding the reliable player to their roster.

Okoro has started in all 44 of the games he has played this season, averaging just under nine points, three rebounds, and two asssits per game.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

