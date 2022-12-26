The Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA on Christmas Day

Skip to main content

The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on Christmas Day 2022

Ranking the five best shoes from NBA games played on Christmas Day 2022.
  Author:
  Publish date:

There was no shortage of highlights from the slate of NBA games played on Christmas Day. While there is a lot to unpack from all the action, our focus is always on footwear.

We saw an impressive mix of vintage basketball shoes and new models introduced on the big day. Earlier this week, we ranked the greatest Christmas-themed basketball shoes of all time. After yesterday, it might already be time to revisit that list. Below are the top five kicks worn from December 25, 2022.

Russell Westbrook

View of red and yellow Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at Russell Westbrook's shoes.

Model: Jordan Why Not Zer0.6

Release Date: Russell Westbrook's sixth signature shoe has not yet been released. The launch is expected to take place in early 2023.

How to Buy: Currently, there is no way to get your hands on Westbrook's unreleased shoes. However, fans can shop his collection on the Nike website

Ja Morant

View of purple and black Nike Ja shoes.

A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes.

Model: Nike Ja 1

Release Date: Ja Morant's first signature shoe is expected to launch in April 2023.

How to Buy: Like Westbrook's unreleased shoe, fans will have to wait a few months until they can pick up Morant's debut performance model. Fans can learn more about the Nike Ja 1 here.

Jamal Murray

View of brown and green New Balance shoes.

A detailed look at Jamal Murray's shoes.

Model: New Balance TWO WXY v3 'Gingerbread'

Release Date: The New Balance TWO WXY v3 was released on December 23, 2022.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the New Balance TWO WXY v3 'Gingerbread' on the New Balance website for $120.

LeBron James

View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

Model: Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer'

Release Date: The Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' was released on December 20, 2022, for $210.

How to Buy: LeBron James' holiday-inspired shoes are sold out in almost every size. However, fans can choose between a handful of colorways on the Nike website.

Josh Okogie

View of red and green Nike KD shoes.

A detailed look at Josh Okogie's shoes.

Model: Nike KD 6 'Christmas'

Release Date: The Nike KD 6 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2013, for $130.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase these vintage Kevin Durant shoes on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

