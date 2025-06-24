Kicks

Top 10 Most-Worn Sneakers of the 2025 NBA Finals

Kixstats broke down the ten most-worn basketball shoes from the 2025 NBA Finals.

Pat Benson

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren wore the Nike KD 18 in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren wore the Nike KD 18 in the 2025 NBA Finals. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NBA Finals did not disappoint, going all the way with seven competitive games. The players were not the only ones competing on the court; so were all of the major sneaker brands.

Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers. But which sneaker company won the NBA Finals?

Thanks to KixStats, fans now have a complete breakdown of which shoes got the most airtime on basketball's biggest stage. Below are the ten most-worn basketball shoes from the 2025 NBA Finals.

10. Air Jordan 39

Obi Toppin's pink Air Jordan sneakers.
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin wears the Air Jordan 39. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Minutes: 163 minutes.

How To Buy: The Air Jordan 39 has sold out on the Nike website. However, online shoppers can still find select styles for $180 at Foot Locker.

9. Nike Kobe 4

Ben Sheppard's black and yellow Nike sneakers.
Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard wears the Nike Kobe 4. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Minutes: 187 minutes.

How To Buy: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 4 Protro on sneaker resale websites like StockX.

8. New Balance TWO WXY v4

Aaron Nesmith's blue New Balance sneakers.
Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith wears the New Balance TWO WXY v4. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Minutes: 187 minutes.

How To Buy: Online shoppers can shop the New Balance TWO WXY series at Foot Locker.

7. PUMA Hali 1

Tyrese Haliburton's pink PUMA sneakers.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton wears the PUMA Hali 1. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Minutes: 211 minutes.

How To Buy: Tyrese Haliburton's first signature sneaker launches in Fall 2025.

6. Nike KD 18

Chet Holmgren's yellow Nike sneakers.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren wears the Nike KD 18. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Minutes: 223 minutes.

How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike KD 18 for $155 at Nike.com.

5. Nike G.T. Cut 3

Pink and blue Nike sneakers.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace wears the Nike G.T. Cut 3. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Minutes: 246 minutes.

How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 ($134-$200) at Nike.com.

4. Converse SHAI 001

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's grey Converse sneakers.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Minutes: 264 minutes.

How To Buy: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature Converse basketball shoes launches in September 2025.

3. Nike Kobe 5

Myles Turner's purple and blue Nike sneakers.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner wears the Nike Kobe 5. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Minutes: 302 minutes.

How To Buy: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 5 Protro on sneaker resale websites like StockX.

2. Nike KD17

Pascal Siakam's yellow and blue Nike sneakers.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam wears the Nike KD17. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Minutes: 362 minutes.

How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike KD17 ($110-$150) at Foot Locker.

1. adidas Harden Vol 9

Jalen Williams' white and purple adidas sneakers.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol 9. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Minutes: 600 minutes.

How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9 for $160 at adidas.com.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Sneakers News

Converse celebrated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA Finals MVP with gold sneakers.

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 'Soft Yellow' drops this week.

The Air Jordan 40 leaks online before its release date.

Ranking the 10 best basketball shoes of 2025 (so far).

The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Red Metallic" drops this Saturday.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/On Court