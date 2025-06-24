Top 10 Most-Worn Sneakers of the 2025 NBA Finals
The 2025 NBA Finals did not disappoint, going all the way with seven competitive games. The players were not the only ones competing on the court; so were all of the major sneaker brands.
Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers. But which sneaker company won the NBA Finals?
Thanks to KixStats, fans now have a complete breakdown of which shoes got the most airtime on basketball's biggest stage. Below are the ten most-worn basketball shoes from the 2025 NBA Finals.
10. Air Jordan 39
Minutes: 163 minutes.
How To Buy: The Air Jordan 39 has sold out on the Nike website. However, online shoppers can still find select styles for $180 at Foot Locker.
9. Nike Kobe 4
Minutes: 187 minutes.
How To Buy: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 4 Protro on sneaker resale websites like StockX.
8. New Balance TWO WXY v4
Minutes: 187 minutes.
How To Buy: Online shoppers can shop the New Balance TWO WXY series at Foot Locker.
7. PUMA Hali 1
Minutes: 211 minutes.
How To Buy: Tyrese Haliburton's first signature sneaker launches in Fall 2025.
6. Nike KD 18
Minutes: 223 minutes.
How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike KD 18 for $155 at Nike.com.
5. Nike G.T. Cut 3
Minutes: 246 minutes.
How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 ($134-$200) at Nike.com.
4. Converse SHAI 001
Minutes: 264 minutes.
How To Buy: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature Converse basketball shoes launches in September 2025.
3. Nike Kobe 5
Minutes: 302 minutes.
How To Buy: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 5 Protro on sneaker resale websites like StockX.
2. Nike KD17
Minutes: 362 minutes.
How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike KD17 ($110-$150) at Foot Locker.
1. adidas Harden Vol 9
Minutes: 600 minutes.
How To Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9 for $160 at adidas.com.
