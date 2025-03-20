Adam Page Declares For The Owen Hart Cup Tournament
"Hangman" Adam Page has officially declared for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Page cut a backstage promo with Renee Paquette and gave some insight as to his immediate future. Page beat MJF at the Revolution PPV and after focusing attention on him, he said he would now focus on himself.
In doing so, Page said he would officially be entering the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He said he would win that tournament, go to All In, and win back the AEW World Championship. Last week on Dynamite, Will Ospreay declared for the tournament and also declared victory in it.
MORE: Jon Moxley Retains The AEW World Championship On AEW Dynamite
Last year, Bryan Danielson and Mariah May both won the annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament and earned shots at their respective world championships at the All In event inside Wembley Stadium in London. Both Danielson and May became world champions on that show.
This year's All In event will take place on Saturday July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. No other matches have been announced for the show at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Sting Could Make Unexpected WWE Return During WrestleMania Weekend
Kevin Nash Says The Rock And John Cena Should Replace Travis Scott With This WWE Legend
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package