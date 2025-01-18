Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Maximum Carnage Preview (1/18/25): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Kazuchika Okada, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and many more will be in action.

Ryan Droste

AEW

Tonight, AEW Collision will air live on both TNT and HBO MAX. The show was taped on Thursday evening in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Brady Music Center, one night after AEW Dynamite took place in the same venue.

This week's show has several big matches, including Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii rekindling a feud that turned heads during their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling. If their past matches are any indication, tonight's bout should be must-see television.

Plus, there is a huge 12-man tag team match, "Hangman" Adam Page in action, and much more. Check out the full details below.

How To Watch AEW Collision

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

What channel is AEW Collision on?

TV Channel: TNT

Where can I stream AEW Collision?

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, HBO MAX

Match Card (Announced)

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishi

Texas Death Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Lance Archer and Bryan Cage vs. Top Flight

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Julia Hart vs Harley Quinn

Dustin Rhodes in action

12-man Tag Team Match: The Death Riders and The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs and The Outrunner

RYAN DROSTE

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

