AEW Collision Maximum Carnage Preview (1/18/25): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Tonight, AEW Collision will air live on both TNT and HBO MAX. The show was taped on Thursday evening in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Brady Music Center, one night after AEW Dynamite took place in the same venue.
This week's show has several big matches, including Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii rekindling a feud that turned heads during their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling. If their past matches are any indication, tonight's bout should be must-see television.
Plus, there is a huge 12-man tag team match, "Hangman" Adam Page in action, and much more. Check out the full details below.
MORE: AEW SPOILERS For Collision Maximum Carnage: Match Results From Thursday's Taping In Cincinnati
How To Watch AEW Collision
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Collision on?
TV Channel: TNT
Where can I stream AEW Collision?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, HBO MAX
Match Card (Announced)
AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishi
Texas Death Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels
Lance Archer and Bryan Cage vs. Top Flight
Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
Julia Hart vs Harley Quinn
Dustin Rhodes in action
12-man Tag Team Match: The Death Riders and The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs and The Outrunner
