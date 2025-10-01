AEW Dynamite Preview (10/1/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite turns 6 tonight in a 2.5-hour extravaganza in Hollywood, Florida.
The card is stacked from top to bottom with stars who were involved in the very first episode of Dynamite in 2019, as well as talent that joined the company later on. As AEW celebrates how far it has come since its Turner television debut six years ago, it also looks ahead to the future as WrestleDream on October 18th looms closer.
Without any further delay, let's get into the action.
Busy night for the Death Riders
The AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page will be in action, teaming up with the AEW World Trios Champions Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe to take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia.
Since the newest Death Rider, Daniel Garcia, was responsible for putting Hobbs and Joe's fellow trios champion, Katsuyori Shibata, out of action, Hangman has pledged to step in and help The Opps fend off the Death Riders as they did for him. Who will win this round of the persistent war between Hangman and The Opps against the Death Riders?
In other Death Rider-related action, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir will have their hands full with the AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin. Last week on Dynamite, Statlander formally rejected the Death Riders by hitting her former friend, Yuta, with a lariat after months of the faction trying to recruit her. Soon after, Darby Allin appeared to chase off the Death Riders with a torch in an attempt to intimidate Jon Moxley ahead of their "I Quit" Match at WrestleDream.
With the Death Riders battling opposition on all sides, including both of AEW's world champions, will they be able to keep their rivals at bay or will Statlander and Darby inch one step closer to bringing down AEW's top villains over the past year? Also, will the recent return of Pac be a difference maker for the Death Riders as his fellow members are active in multiple matches on tonight's card?
Big returns
Speaking of the AEW Women's World Championship, "Timeless" Toni Storm will return to Hollywood (Florida) tonight for the first time on AEW TV since losing the title to Kris Statlander at All Out in a four-way match.
As the undisputed face of the AEW women's division for the past few years, all ears are open to hear what the Timeless One has to say about the new Women's World Champion, as well as the recently announced women's tag titles and Blood & Guts.
Kenny Omega also makes his return tonight after a vicious brainbuster through a table by Kyle Fletcher put him on the shelf a few weeks ago. He'll team up with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido, to seek revenge from the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, as well as his former friends and AEW founding fathers, the Young Bucks.
Rounding out tonight's lineup of returns is Jurassic Express. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Jack Perry and Luchasaurus officially reunited at All Out following Luchasaurus saving Perry from being double teamed by the Young Bucks.
Tonight, they'll appear on Dynamite together as a team for the first time since 2022. What will their goals be this time around and will revenge on the Young Bucks be top of mind?
The TNT Championship is on the line
After an unfortunate injury to Hologram following a brutal beatdown from TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher at the top of Collision last week, Hologram's Conglomeration teammate Orange Cassidy will take his place in tonight's scheduled TNT title match against Fletcher.
Cassidy made his return to AEW last week after spending months on the shelf with an injury. Cassidy and his Conglomeration teammates, Hologram and Mark Briscoe, scored a big trios win over Fletcher's fellow members of the the Don Callis Family?
Will Orange Cassidy extend his winning streak to win the TNT title in Holgram's honor, or will the ra of the Protostar as the face of TNT continue? Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page, Samoa Joe, & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli
Kris Statlander & Darby Allin vs. Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team match
Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship
Kenny Omega & Brodido vs. Josh Alexander & Young Bucks
"Timeless" Toni Storm Returns To Hollywood (Florida)
Jurassic Express Returns
