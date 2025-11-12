AEW Dynamite Preview (11/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Get ready for the mayhem!

AEW arrives in Greensboro tonight for the annual Blood & Guts version of Dynamite, and for the first time, women will be climbing inside the double-ringed steel structure as well.

Tonight's episode will be 2.5 hours long to accommodate the extended nature of Blood & Guts matches. In addition to the two cage matches, the AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page will go one-on-one with AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

EXCLUSIVE: Your first look at the official #AEWBloodAndGuts trailer! 💉🩸



One cage. Two rings. Three words. Blood and Guts.



Tune in for the #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts chaos LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW 11/12! pic.twitter.com/ZPJ5prXpkg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2025

With Full Gear mere weeks away, all three matches on tonight's card promise to deliver some lasting implications heading into the Prudential Center on November 22nd.

Women's Blood & Guts

Mercedes Moné, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and Harley Cameron will all have their names etched into the history books as they become the first women to compete in a Blood & Guts match and the first wrestlers to compete in an expanded 6 vs 6 version of the match.

Mercedes Moné, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir are joining forces for Blood & Guts | All Elite Wrestling

The rumblings of a Blood & Guts match began months ago, dating back to the summer's all-star tag matches that became synonymous with the women's division. The lineups have changed on both the babyface and heel sides over the last few months, the most recent case being Queen Aminata being replaced by Mina Shirakawa due to injury.

Last week on Collision, Thekla defeated Harley Cameron to secure the advantage for her team. As a result, the heel team will enter first and hold a numerical advantage over their opponents until all competitors are in the ring. Leading the team is the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, who is riding high after clocking in at number 1 on the 2025 PWI Women's 250 and defending one of her 12 belts this past weekend in Italy. Despite her many accolades, one thing she isn't well-versed in is bloody plunder matches.

The leader of the opposing team is the complete opposite. AEW Women's World Champion and Moné's Full Gear opponent Kris Statlander is very familiar with getting hardcore in AEW, infamously tearing down the house at All Out 2024 in a Chicago Street Fight with former friend and current Blood & Guts teammate, Willow Nightingale.

Both team leaders enter the match with interesting team dynamics with the other women in the match. Moné is an outlier amongst her team and hasn't worked with them before prior tonight. She also has a personal rivalry with every member of the babyface squad dating back to her AEW debut.

Statlander has unfinished business with Moné, Megan Bayne, the Triangle of Madness, and Marina Shafir. Still, one of the major factors for her heading into tonight is the lingering tension between her and Nightingale. Both women have come to each other's rescue indirectly in recent weeks, but have made no progress toward reconciliation.

All of these concurrent storylines and more, paired with the ongoing inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, ensure that the first women's Blood & Guts match is certain to be one to remember.

Falls Count Anywhere

#AEWDynamite Blood & Guts

8/7, TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 11/12



Falls Count Anywhere

Hangman Page vs @TrueWillieHobbs



After Hobbs drove Page through a table off the stage on Dynamite, Hangman will face Powerhouse in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/gCrXadoWRl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2025

The AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page will be in action in Greensboro as well. He remains in pursuit of revenge against The Opps for their recent attacks. He'll get an opportunity to get his hands on Samoa Joe again at Full Gear, but tonight, his focus is on Powerhouse Hobbs.

Last Wednesday, Powerhouse Hobbs sent the world champion flying through a table off the stage before forcing Page's tag team partner, Hook, to tap out to a brutal torture rack. Hobbs and Page will go head-to-head in singles competition for the first time since 2021.

Keeping up with the chaotic nature of tonight's card, they'll take part in a non-title Falls Count Anywhere match in First Horizon Coliseum. Will Hangman be able to successfully neutralize one of The Opps ahead of Full Gear, or can Hobbs get the better of the world champion once again?

Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration (and friends)

The ongoing war between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will reach a bloody conclusion in Blood & Guts. Moxley, backed by the Death Riders, has been noticeably different since losing to Allin in a "I Quit" match at WrestleDream. We've seen him punch referees, allow his teammates to interfere and do his legwork, and take the easy way out in several of his matches to avoid surrendering yet again.

Darby Allin has enlisted the help of The Conglomeration and Roderick Strong for Blood & Guts, all people who have their own personal axe to grind with the Death Riders. For weeks, they've pushed each other to their limits. Last week on Collision, Allin made a surprise appearance from under the ring to keep Jon Moxley at ringside and secure Roderick Strong the victory via countout, ensuring that their team gets the advantage to enter the Blood & Guts cage first.

Despite this, the Death Riders have experience on their side in comparison to their opponents. Every member of their team has competed in a Blood & Guts match before. Tonight, Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta set a new record for the most Blood & Guts matches in AEW history (3). They also have an existing offer from Don Callis on the table for extra reinforcements in exchange for adding some extra damage to Kyle Fletcher's Full Gear opponent, Mark Briscoe. The Death Riders have declined the offer for now, but only time will tell if they'll stick with their decision.

Both teams seek to settle the score, and they're willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. Which team will survive the double-ringed steel structure (mostly) intact? Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Mercedes Moné, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and Harley Cameron in a Women's Blood & Guts Match

Hangman Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Mark Briscoe in a Men's Blood & Guts Match

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

PWI Reveals Women's Top 250 List

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize Explain Decision To 'Walk Out' On AEW Collision Match

Andrade Walks Out Of Event In Tijuana, Mexico

Update On Rumored Tension Surrounding Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns