AEW Owner Tony Khan Responds To Toni Storm's Sudden Retirement
Former AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, announced her retirement in an interview only yesterday, when she was quoted as saying:
“I’m not used to being a loser... I’ve failed at everything. I lost in AEW, I lost in Japan, I lost in Mexico. This is the last you’ll hear from me again. Enjoy Mariah May as your champion. You can all enjoy that."- Toni Storm
Storm also confirmed during the interview that she hadn't informed Tony Khan of her decision.
Now, Khan has responded.
When asked about Storm's retirement during a media call ahead of Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV, Khan didn't seem phased. In fact, it seems he thinks this is just an exaggeration and that she'll be retuning to AEW.
“Timeless Toni Storm has been a great world champion for AEW. I think that reports of her demise have been greatly exaggerated.- Tony Khan
Khan continued: "I still expect Toni Storm will have a great wrestling career, but she’s really struggling, clearly, with what’s happened. She lost the world title, she lost her protege, and I think she feels like she lost everything, and now she’s lost. And I hope that Toni Storm can find herself and come back to us here in AEW, because Timeless Toni Storm is a great part of AEW, definitely. Thanks for asking.”
Storm was last seen with AEW at All In, where she lost the Women's World Championship to Mariah May. Prior to joining AEW, Storm wrestled for NXT, NXT UK, and WWE. She won the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament and was a NXT UK Women's Champion.
