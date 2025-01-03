AEW Star Tay Melo Issues First Comments After Wrestling Her First Match In 22 Months
AEW star, Tay Melo, says she has no words to describe how she feels about returning to the ring for the first time in 22 months.
In a post-match interview after her match at the Stardom New Year Dream event on Friday, Melo issued a long statement on what returning to the ring felt like and what the future holds for her.
"I really have no words," Melo said of the return. "Like, I'm a crybaby. So, I just cry because I'm so happy. I don't even have anything to say. It's like, so cliche, but it's just a feeling like I'm exploding. I want to scream. I'm so happy to be in the ring. My first match back after so long with Mina, Athena ... like big names and I'm there. I'm with the best and I can still hang in there and do my best.
MORE: Big Boom AJ Says He's Likely Wrestling At AEW Revolution
"We lost, but I know I did good. I will keep training. I will do better. I'm so happy, grateful, because Mina helped me so much. Everybody was so nice. I'm literally in love with Japan. Maybe I'll move here soon. I'm just so grateful."
Melo and Mina Shirakawa lost their tag team match to Athena and Thekla. Melo has been away from wrestling and AEW because she had a baby with her husband, Sammy Guevara.
Melo does not have an exact return date announced yet for AEW specifically.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Becky Lynch's Return, The Rock & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
Did Alexa Bliss Tease Her WWE Return Or Is She Just Having Fun On Social Media?
WWE Raw And SmackDown Announcers Reportedly Switching Brands Friday