Big Boom AJ Says He's Likely Wrestling At AEW Revolution
Big Boom AJ is bringing the "boom" to AEW Revolution.
In exclusive comments made to Cultaholic, AJ says he is planning on wrestling at AEW Revolution, but that final details still need to be worked out with the AEW team.
"We're looking at, you know, talking to the AEW team it looks like I'll be at Revolution in March. So that's what we're gunning for right now. Maybe an appearance before that but that's what we're looking at right now."- Big Boom AJ
Big Boom AJ and Big Justice made waves in a match on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show in November. AJ wrestled QT Marshall and was victorious. It was his first match for AEW. Previously, AJ and Big Justice appeared for AEW at the All Out PPV in Chicago in September.
During the match with Marshall, AJ reportedly broke his foot. The Cultaholic report indicates that he's out of the walking boot and should be ready for action in March.
AEW Revolution will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on March 9. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time. At this time, it will be the first PPV event exclusively for AEW in 2025.
