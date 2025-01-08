AEW Dynamite Preview (01/08/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday and you know what that means as another edition of AEW Dynamite is here. The show occurs from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.
This weeks edition of AEW Dynamite is highlighted by the return of former AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega, as he returns to Dynamite for the first time in nearly eight months. Omega made his in-ring return this past Sunday morning at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty in where he defeated Gabe Kidd in an early match of the year candidate.
Before that, Omega returned to AEW at Worlds End. The AEW EVP walked down to the ring and handed the Continental Championship and had an intense staredown with Continental Classic winner, Kazuchika Okada.
What will "The Best Bout Machine" have to say to the fans and the roster of All Elite Wrestling?
MJF returns after defeating Adam Cole at Worlds End to hold onto the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the sixth consecutive year.
In a pre-taped segment on last week's Dynamite, a bloody former AEW World Heavyweight Champion put the world on notice that 2025 is the year he's coming back to reclaim his title, and if he has to go through champion Jon Moxley then so be it.
Also on the show, the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match takes place with the winner getting a title shot against Moxley next week on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The only participants officially announced have been Jeff Jarrett and Jay White.
Will Ospreay will be in action against Buddy Matthews, Bobby Lashley faces off with Mark Briscoe and Toni Storm meets Willow Nightengale and Kris Statlander in a three-way match to determine the No. 1 spot in next week's Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.
Here is everything you need to know about this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Match Card (Announced):
Winner Receives AEW World Title Shot: Men's Casino Gauntlet Match
Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightengale vs. Kris Statlander
Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews
Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe
Kenny Omega returns
MJF appears
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Max,Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
NXT New Year's Evil Results: Oba Femi And Giulia Become NXT Champions; The Rock Appears
Becky Lynch Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE
Paul Heyman Makes Pitch For Roman Reigns & Others To Receive Emmy Consideration With WWE's Move to Netflix
John Cena Helps Launch McDonald's McValue Menu, Reveals Favorite Meals