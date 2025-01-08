Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (01/08/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A locked and loaded edition of AEW Dynamite is upon us.

Steven Muelhausen

Kenny Omega returns on the Jan. 8, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Kenny Omega returns on the Jan. 8, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite. / All Elite Wrestling Twitter

It's Wednesday and you know what that means as another edition of AEW Dynamite is here. The show occurs from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.

This weeks edition of AEW Dynamite is highlighted by the return of former AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega, as he returns to Dynamite for the first time in nearly eight months. Omega made his in-ring return this past Sunday morning at the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty in where he defeated Gabe Kidd in an early match of the year candidate.

Before that, Omega returned to AEW at Worlds End. The AEW EVP walked down to the ring and handed the Continental Championship and had an intense staredown with Continental Classic winner, Kazuchika Okada.

What will "The Best Bout Machine" have to say to the fans and the roster of All Elite Wrestling?

MJF returns after defeating Adam Cole at Worlds End to hold onto the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the sixth consecutive year.

In a pre-taped segment on last week's Dynamite, a bloody former AEW World Heavyweight Champion put the world on notice that 2025 is the year he's coming back to reclaim his title, and if he has to go through champion Jon Moxley then so be it.

Also on the show, the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match takes place with the winner getting a title shot against Moxley next week on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The only participants officially announced have been Jeff Jarrett and Jay White.

Will Ospreay will be in action against Buddy Matthews, Bobby Lashley faces off with Mark Briscoe and Toni Storm meets Willow Nightengale and Kris Statlander in a three-way match to determine the No. 1 spot in next week's Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.

Here is everything you need to know about this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Match Card (Announced):

Winner Receives AEW World Title Shot: Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightengale vs. Kris Statlander

Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

Kenny Omega returns

MJF appears

How To Watch AEW Dynamite

TV Channel: TBS

Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?

Streaming: Max,Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

NXT New Year's Evil Results: Oba Femi And Giulia Become NXT Champions; The Rock Appears

Becky Lynch Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE

Paul Heyman Makes Pitch For Roman Reigns & Others To Receive Emmy Consideration With WWE's Move to Netflix

John Cena Helps Launch McDonald's McValue Menu, Reveals Favorite Meals

Published
Steven Muelhausen
STEVEN MUELHAUSEN

: Steven Muehlhausen is a veteran combat sports writer for various outlets including Sporting News and Yahoo Sports. He can be reached at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and followed on Twitter @SMuehlhausenJr.

Home/WWE