Jon Moxley Reveals Praise For Rising AEW Star
Jon Moxley is moving forward after losing the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page, and he is doing so by facing some of AEW's top rising talent.
This week, that includes Kevin Knight.
Moxley faced Knight's tag team partner "Speedball" Mike Bailey on AEW Dynamite last week, earning a win. While Moxley also has Darby Allin breathing down his back, he will have to shift his focus over to JetSpeed's Kevin Knight this week.
Moxley spoke with Cincy Lifestyle ahead of Dynamite in his hometown of Cincinnati this week, and offered praise of Knight ahead of their match.
“On Wednesday, I’ll be facing a young athlete by the name of Kevin Knight. Very promising young potential future star, potential being the operative word there. It’s not so much the fall or the throw or the traveling through the air that’s going to hurt him, it’s the abrupt stop when he hits the mat," Moxley said.
Ever the wordsmith, Moxley continued in describing what he plans on doing to the 28-year-old Knight.
"Do you own a set of golf clubs? Do you golf? Okay, like say you took those golf clubs and dropped them out of a third-story window. There’s really no way for them to hit and land smoothly. One way or another, it’s just gonna be ugly and clubs are gonna fly," he said.
"That’s basically what’s gonna happen to his body. Bones can go a lot of different directions. You know what I mean? This is why they tell you to tuck your chin, things like that, you know, protect your vital organs. But his safety is not my responsibility. That’s why we have referees.”
Moxley is in the process of trying to get back on track after losing the AEW World Championship at AEW All In: Texas, and appears to be on a collision course with Allin in the near future.
Knight, meanwhile, has been making waves in the AEW tag division alongside Bailey, even if rumors have persisted about Bailey's allegedly heated relationship with another co-worker.
