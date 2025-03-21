Major Champion vs. Champion Match Could Happen As Soon As AEW Dynasty
All Elite Wrestling stars Mercedes Moné and Athena have been exchanging words with one another on social media recently, and that's reportedly being done with a clear purpose.
The CEO successfully defended her TBS Championship Wednesday night on Dynamite against Athena's protégé, affectionately known as minion 400237 3/4, Billie Starkz. By all accounts it was a spectacular match, but Mercedes still fired up her X account after it was over to take a shot at Starkz and "whoever trained her."
Many fans were hopeful that Starkz' recent appearances on AEW programming would mean Athena wasn't far behind. Good news for those folks, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says the longest reigning ROH Women's World Champion could be back on Dynamite or Collision in the very near future.
"Those that Fightful have spoken with claim that an Athena vs. Mercedes Moné match is the plan, with some claiming it could happen as soon AEW Dynasty," Ross Sapp reported Thursday afternoon. "Mercedes Moné is approaching ten months as TBS Champion, with Athena at over two years as ROH Champion."
AEW Dynasty is coming up on Sunday, April 6 and there are only two matches that have officially been booked for the show. A third is expected to be added, assuming Megan Bayne accepts Timeless Toni Storm's challenge for an AEW Women's World Title shot. Which, why wouldn't she?
Despite working with one another dozens of times over the course of their careers, Mercedes and Athena have never once had a one-on-one match. It's unclear if either, or both, of their respective titles would be on the line were they to meet at Dynasty next month.
It's been over six years since the last time they wrestled together on television. That came back on the December 28, 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw when they were both on the women's roster in WWE. Wrestling as Sasha Banks and Ember Moon, they teamed with Bayley to defeat the Riott Squad - Ruby Soho, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan - in a six woman tag team match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
CM Punk Inspired Chris Bey To Fight To Walk Again After Tragic In-Ring Accident
Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumors Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 Status
Latest Superstar Rumored To Be In 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class
Seth Rollins Gives Candid Response On WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Debate