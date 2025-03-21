Major Champion vs. Champion Match Could Happen As Soon As AEW Dynasty

That's cute, considering it took you over a year to get 16 wins...

So let's just agree minion 400237 3/4 still sucks and you're gonna have to try harder than that if you want me...



With love and anger

Athena#ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi #TheInspiration https://t.co/3Nrr4WTMAY