Mercedes Mone Set To Defend The TBS Championship Tonight On AEW Dynamite
Tonight's Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz match on AEW Dynamite will now be for Mone's TBS Championship. Tony Khan announced the news on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Mone successfully defended the TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe at the AEW Revolution PPV on March 9. During that match, Starkz was shown taking notes from a suite high above the ring at the Crypto.com Arena.
Last week on Dynamite, Starkz confronted Mone and said that she wanted a match. Mone seemed ok with the match, but Tony Khan turned it into a title match this afternoon.
Mone has been in AEW for one year and has yet to be pinned or lose a match. Mone won the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale in March of 2024 and has successfully defended the title since then. Notable defenses include Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and others.
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from Omaha, Nebraska and will feature Jon Moxley vs. Cope in a Street Fight for the AEW World Championship, Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Fatal 4-Way for a shot a Kenny Omega and the AEW International Championship at the AEW Dynasty PPV.
