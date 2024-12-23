Shelton Benjamin Reveals The Biggest Surprise About His Run In AEW
Shelton Benjamin is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, but his run in AEW has surprised him in many ways.
In a new interview with ITR Wrestling, Benjamin revealed what the biggest surprise has been for him has been as a part of the AEW roster after years of working for WWE.
“My biggest surprise is that the fans really appreciate what I bring to the table," Benjamin said. "I found that I have a lot of great chemistry with the guys I’ve been working. I feel like I’ve been having nothing but just great matches with pretty much everyone I’ve been in the ring with. Just the fact that I’ve been able to gel so well with guys who I never have worked with before and put on great performances, that has been the biggest surprise to me.”
Benjamin made his AEW debut in October of this year as a member of MVP's Hurt Syndicate. Since then, the group has added Bobby Lashley and is essentially a reformation of The Hurt Businsss faction in WWE.
Benjamin had his first match in AEW against Lio Rush. He was victorious and currently, Benjamin is competing in the Continental Classic Tournament. Benjamin is in the Blue League and currently has six points.
Shelton Benjamin is a multiple time champion in WWE. He's held the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championships. This week in the Continental Classic, Benjamin will face Kazuchika Okada.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (12/23/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Rhea Ripley And Chelsea Green React To Backstage Photo After Green's Women's United States Championship Win
WWE Release Long Awaited Bray Wyatt Ultimate Edition 24 Action Figure
Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick Hogan, Asks Judge To Let Him Off Probation Six Months Early