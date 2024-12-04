Wrestling On FanNation

Brock Lesnar Net Worth 2024

Sid Pullar III

WWE.com

Brock Lesnar is an American pro wrestler and mixed martial artist. After a successful amateur career highlighted by a NCAA Heavyweight Championship, Lesnar broke out in the pro wrestling ranks in the early 2000s, becoming a WWE Champion at the age of 25. After his first stint with the company, Brock then moved on to a short NFL stint and a more memorable run in MMA for UFC.

Now known as one of the most decorated and dominating athletes in wrestling history, "The Beast Incarnate" is a legend who has become an intimidating figure in all sports. While recent controversies have hurt his reputation, Lesnar remains among the highest paid wrestlers currently in the business today.

  1. What is Brock Lesnar's Net Worth in 2024?
  2. Brock Lesnar's Salary
  3. Brock Lesnar's Sponsorships

Name

Brock Lesnar

Estimated Net Worth (2024)

$20 Million

Source of Wealth

Professional Wrestling, Mixed Martial Arts, Endorsements

Salary

$5 Million annually (estimated)

Sponsorships

Jimmy John's

What is Brock Lesnar's Net Worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brock Lesnar currently has a net worth of $20 million in 2024. This is thanks to his lucrative contracts with WWE and UFC throughout his career. As one of the top stars for both promotions, Lesnar has taken part in big money matches and fights.

MORE: John Cena Net Worth 2024

Thanks largely to his run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship where he held the UFC Heavyweight Championship, Lesnar also had a long term endorsement deal with Jimmy John's in the 2010s. The company has continued to sponsor him since his WWE return in 2012.

Brock Lesnar's Salary

Despite his lengthy absence from WWE in 2024, Brock Lesnar is still among the highest paid wrestlers in the entire business today. Lesnar's current deal with the company is estimated at $5 million per year before merchandise and other bonuses.

Earning this contract through several high profile feuds, Lesnar has faced a who's who in the business, from Hulk Hogan and The Rock to John Cena and Roman Reigns. As a 10-time WWE World Champion and multi-time WrestleMania main eventer, Lesnar will continue to garner more high paying contracts until he decides to hang up his boots for good.

Brock Lesnar's Sponsorships

With the landscape of UFC during his rise to the top of the promotion, Brock Lesnar found himself as a highly sought after performer by different sponsors. His biggest sponsor was Jimmy John's, which endorsed him from 2010 to 2019.

Lesnar was the first contracted WWE talent to wear his sponsors' name on his ring gear, having wore the restaurant chains' logo on his trunks. This sponsorship deal between Brock and Jimmy John's could be seen as a prototype for the more open endorsement culture in WWE today where the logo for PRIME Energy can be seen center-ring at every premium live event.

More Stories About Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar Makes Rare Public Appearance Amidst WWE Hiatus

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar's WWE Return

The Undertaker Doesn't Recall WrestleMania Streak Ending But That's Not What Bothers Him Most

Who Is Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya Lesnar?

Published
Sid Pullar III
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.