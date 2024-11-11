WWE Legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Named Entertainer Of The Year By GQ Magazine
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the GQ Entertainer of the Year. The magazine revealed the news and a subsequent interview with The Great One in their 2024 Men of the Year issue.
As Entertainer of the Year, The Rock has a busy fall coming up with the releases of Moana 2 and Red One slated for November. However, in the GQ interview, Rock discussed how upcoming movie projects may change from what the public has typically seen from him in the past.
“A hundred percent," Rock answered regarding whether future movies would change due to how he's evolved and grown as an actor. "Now not to say that ‘Oh, there’s no more big movies.’ Because the big movies are fun and there’s a place for them in our business for a lot of families and people around the world to enjoy them. But there’s also a place for me, in my career, where the material is deeper, it allows me to sink my teeth into something deeper, richer.” In the same interview, The Rock detailed how wrestling helped him work the Hollywood movie business.
The Rock is one of the most recognizable men in the world, but still finds time for his roots. He returned to WWE at Bad Blood in October for an impromptu appearance opposite Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Rock vs. Reigns and Rock vs. Rhodes are two dream matches that WWE can run with provided Rock is open to getting in the ring again.
When will his return to wrestling be? According to Dave Meltzer, Rock won't be available for a match at WrestleMania 41. However, The Rock refuted that report, but has not been a part of WrestleMania marketing efforts thus far. Tickets for the event wen't on sale late last month.
