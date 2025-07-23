D-Von Dudley Reveals Health Status Ahead Of TNA Bound For Glory Match Against The Hardys
Fans of the Attitude Era will get one last taste of nostalgia this October, as The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz square off one final time.
After Matt and Jeff Hardy re-captured the TNA Tag Team Championship on Sunday at TNA Slammiversary, Bully Ray came down to the ring to issue a challenge. He said he and D-Von wanted to do one last great tag match with the Hardys, pitching a Team 3D vs. Hardys last-time-ever match at Bound For Glory in October. While the match wasn't made official, it appears to be a go.
D-Von appeared on the A2D Podcast this week, and confirmed that not only will the match take place, but it will indeed be his last one. Not only that, but he's not worried about potential health issues.
"Yes, this will be my last time," he said. "I know a lot of people will say, ‘All wrestlers say it’ll be their last time.’ No, this truly will be my last time. "Did I have a stroke back in 2019? Yes. It was stress-related. It had nothing to do with anything else."
"Were there some lingering effects from it? There was a little bit. Went to rehab and got rid of all of it. Got cleared, no signs of stroke anywhere in my body," the WWE Hall of Famer added. "A stroke will never go away, but when doctors take tests, they can still see that there was one. As far as entering my body again, as long as I take care of myself, no (it won’t). I eat right. I train. I do everything I’m supposed to do. The stroke is not an effect of what I’m going to be doing at all at Bound For Glory."
MORE: Backstage News On Alexa Bliss And Charlotte Flair WWE Creative Plans
D-Von added that he spoke with Randy Orton about changing how they wrestle following injury, and noted he likely won't be bumping in the way he used to. He said he has been training consistently and is going into the match being smart about saving his body for his family. He mentioned earlier this week that the Hardys were his ideal final opponent to wrap up his career, given their history and his relationship with them.
“Please stop assuming that I can’t go. Can I go? Yes. Am I older? Absolutely. I have a wrestling school in Windsor Park, right down the block from the [WWE Performance Center]. I still get in the ring and train with the students. I know what I feel and how I feel. I’m in the gym five to six days a week working out, and this was before the announcement of us wanting to do one more match," he said.
"This is it. This is it for D-Von. This will be the last match and my sendoff. This is the way I would like to go out. The Hardys and Dudleys one more time. I did tell Matt, ‘Keep Jeff away from me.’ [Laughs] That crazy SOB, he’ll kill me. Jeff goes, ‘Come on, DVon.’ ‘Jeff, you heard me.’ I love those guys.”
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (7/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Backstage News On Alexa Bliss And Charlotte Flair WWE Creative Plans
Drew McIntyre Blasts Travis Scott For WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
The Wrestling World Pays Tribute Following Ozzy Osbourne's Death