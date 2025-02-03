Rhea Ripley Reacts To Post WWE Royal Rumble Lookalike Contest [Video]
Last night after the WWE Royal Rumble took place, a Rhea Ripley lookalike contest was held in Indianapolis.
Per a promotional poster for the event, the contest was judged in three categories which included Best Overall, Best Makeup, and Most Jacked. The prizes were worth $300+ of Hot Topic and Sephora gift cards, WWE merchandise, and more.
Photos and videos have now emerged on X (formerly Twitter), with Ripley giving her stamp of approval for the event in a quote-tweet saying that she would have been a judge if it was the night before.
Literally LOVE this!- Rhea Ripley on X
If it was the night before I 100% would have loved to of been a judge!
While Ripley didn't partake in the event, she's been put on notice as the Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, can now choose to face either her or Tiffany Stratton for their titles at WrestleMania 41.
