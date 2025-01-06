WWE Rumors: Goldberg Set For Future WWE Raw On Netflix Appearance
Bill Goldberg will reportedly set return to WWE for an episode of WWE Raw on Netflix later this month.
Dave Meltzer is reporting that Goldberg will make an appearance on the fourth episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. That episode would be the January 27 edition of the show and is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia.
Goldberg recently appeared at the WWE Bad Blood PLE and had a run-in with WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Since then, rumors have swirled regarding a potential Gunther vs. Goldberg match. Last year, Goldberg said that he would be having a retirement match in WWE at some point in 2025.
Goldberg isn't the only star set for retirement in 2025. John Cena will kickoff his retirement tour on tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. Cena is set to work a relatively full WWE schedule this year -- his last one as a wrestler.
MORE: Exclusive First Look: Cold Open For Tonight's WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere emanates live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, and the return of The Rock.
Tonight's episode of Raw on Netflix kickstarts the 10-year, $5 billion partnership between the two entities that was signed in 2024.
