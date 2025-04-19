Triple H Calls WrestleMania 41 Main Event 'Calculated Gamble'
WWE's WrestleMania 41 weekend begins on Saturday night with a main event of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.
Triple H commented on that main event in an interview with Peter Rosenberg for the WWE's YouTube channel and called it a "calculated gamble." He discussed how triple threat matches can be interesting if they are for a title, but this match at WrestleMania 41 is not..
“So, I think triple threats are good for the most part when there’s something that they’re chasing like a title and you’re sort of not sure who’s gonna win," Triple H explained. "They all can make a claim to being the guy that should be the champion, that’s your normal triple threat.
"Normally, when there’s nothing on the line, triple threats to me are a bit odd. This one was a gamble and was a very calculated gamble on the fact that you have three talent at the top of their game, arguably the peak of their careers, that all have an interaction that is undeniable when you dig into it."
Triple H went on to discuss how the build to WrestleMania 41 has been different from previous years because of how late in the calendar it is. He also mentioned some of the other major events that have led up to the show, discussing the Raw on Netflix premiere and Saturday Night's Main Event.
Eventually, he brought the discussion back to Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins.
“What’s interesting about this triple threat to me is the fact that you have Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who arguably have more history than anybody in the company from The Shield, that came in the door together. Seth turning on Roman to begin his singles journey, over time, just all of it with those two. The history is 10, 15 years of it.
"You add Punk into that equation now, here’s a guy that they (The Shield) were sort of brought in to be with. That goes awry. Punk is really difficult to work with in that time frame, not making any criticisms of that or not, but just factual, right? As is everybody else. But he leaves. A lot of people feel abandoned. A lot of people feel like, that we’re close to him, feel like he walked away from them and the reasonings didn’t make sense and the arguments that were had between the two sort of severed ties that until he walked back in the door, were never brought back together.
"You have moments in time where CM Punk leaves here, but his name echoes here. People are saying it’s the downfall and all this shit, and then you have guys like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns that break their backs rebuilding this to a place where it is now bigger than it has ever been before, bigger than it was when Punk was here, bigger than the Summer Of Punk or whatever the deal was, right?
"Yeah, in their mind, we carried on without you even when you took a shit on us and left and all these things. There’s a lot of animosity there. Now he comes back, changed person, he’s expecting everybody else to be changed and accepting and they’re not. There’s a lot of storyline here, there’s a lot of shoot here of these three guys that have so much, a 10-15 year history. You can make that argument that well, but you could have gotten a single (singles match) with Seth and Roman, you could have got the single here with Seth and Punk, you could have got the Roman and Punk, right?
"There’s so much individual stuff there, but there’s also so much collective stuff that I believe you can get this collective stuff off the table and then you haven’t even nicked the surface yet of where this goes between the three guys one at time. Sometimes, when you get to WrestleMania, people think, ‘Okay, but that should be the definitive end.’ Well, maybe we’re just giving you a definitive beginning. Maybe we’re just trying to figure out how to navigate this to get to WrestleMania to start a story that takes you to places that you haven’t thought of yet. That is, I think, the difference in what we do."
