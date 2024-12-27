What Does WWE Stand For?
WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment.
Previously the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), the name was officially changed to WWE in 2002 after a legal dispute with the World Wildlife Fund (also WWF).
About WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)
WWE is a professional wrestling and sports entertainment business based in the United States. Started in 1953, the business is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut and is known for producing professional wrestling live events, television shows, digital content and merchandise.
Who owns WWE?
WWE is owned by TKO Group Holdings, Inc. TKO Group also owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), IMG, On Location Events, and Professional Bull Riders.
51% of TKO Group Holdings is owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (formerly William Morris Endeavor / WME-IMG).
WWE Shows
WWE has two flagship shows, Monday Night Raw (WWE Raw) and Friday Night SmackDown (WWE SmackDown). They also have a third show which airs on Tuesday's that features up-and-coming talent called NXT.
WWE Events
WWE organizes premium live events (pay-per-view shows) throughout the year, with notable events being WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and many others.
WWE Programming Rights (TV & Streaming)
WWE shows such as SmackDown and NXT can be found on Peacock (USA Network), and starting January 6, Raw can be found on Netflix.
