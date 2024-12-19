Charlotte Flair's Return Looks Imminent In New Training Photo With NXT Star
The WWE women's rosters on all three brands—Raw, Smackdown, and especially NXT—are stronger than ever.
That's saying a lot, but how can you argue with tenured Superstars like Bayley, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Nia Jax leading the way? Add a bevy of brawling beauties like Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia to the come-up list, and you have a concoction of the best female talent in the world.
This is the landscape Charlotte Flair is returning to.
So, it's no surprise that Flair posted a new photo showing her in a training session with another young grappler on that come-up list, Lainey Reid. In the image, you can see a brace on Flair's knee. The Queen, a 14-time Women's Champion, tore her meniscus, ACL, and MCL in a match with Asuka last December. In other words, she destroyed her knee.
Flair underwent immediate surgery to repair the damage and begin the recovery process. Now, one year later, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's progeny looks ready to "woo" her way back onto TV.
"From the moment I was taken out, I just have kept telling myself that I’m going to come back the best version of the Queen when I do come back," Flair said in an October interview.
Rumors that Flair would show up at Saturday Night's Main Event circulated just before the show aired. From all accounts, Flair was backstage but has yet to appear in WWE programming.
Surely, Triple H is waiting for the perfect time to bring back Queen Flair. January 6 sounds like a fine date, no?
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show
Booker T Comments On Chelsea Green Becoming The First-Ever Women's United States Champion In WWE
WWE NXT SPOILERS [12/24/24]: Stephanie Vaquer vs Cora Jade, New Champion Crowned & More
Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk A Bootlicker At WWE Raw On Netflix Press Event