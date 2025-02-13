Demolition Reportedly Signs Legends Deal With WWE
Former WWE Tag Team Champions, Demolition, have reportedly signed a Legends deal with WWE.
PWInsider dropped the report first. The deal would push the door open for both Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together as a team.
Demolition had been on the outs with WWE thanks to the duo being a part of a CTE lawsuit against the company -- a suit that would ultimately be dismissed. Demolition are three-time tag team champions with the company.
WWE Legends deals allow for special licensing in various different products like toys and video games. It also allows for signed talent to appear for the company during Hall of Fame ceremonies or other company-wide events.
WWE has only announced Triple H as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 so far. Triple H was surprised by The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and his wife Stephanie McMahon with the news. He was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.
While no official date has been set for this year, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony typically takes place over WrestleMania weekend.
